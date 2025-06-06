Flames rise following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Israel Turns to Unlikely Gaza Source for Help Against Hamas as IAF Jets Destroy Hezbollah UAV Factory

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is turning to an unlikely source for help in defeating Hamas in Gaza, as Iranian nuclear talks with the U.S. continue. In the north, Israel conducted strikes against Hezbollah weapons production and storage facilities in Lebanon.

in Jerusalem, Israeli opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman angered the government when he leaked to israeli media that Israel has been arming a criminal family – sometimes called a militia – in Gaza, in order to strengthen opposition to Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahyu did not deny the report.

He stated, "On the advice of security officials, we activated clans in Gaza that oppose Hamas. What’s wrong with this? This is only good and saves the lives of Israel IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers. The publication of this only benefits Hamas – but Lieberman doesn't care"

The group, led by Yasser Abu Shabab, has been documented operating in an area near the Kerem Shalom border crossing, which is under Israeli military control and where aid trucks enter Gaza.

It has about 300 members, and Hamas terrorists see it as a thorn in their flesh.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Meanwhile, according to Axios, Israel has assured the U.S. it will not strike Iran's nuclear facilities unless President Trump makes it clear that negotiations with Iran have failed.

The president revealed that he cautioned Netanyahu not to launch an attack while talks are ongoing, but Trump also said his stand "could change with a phone call" if the talks with Iran are not going forward.

In Lebanon, Israel warned Lebanese civilians to leave specific areas before it struck Hezbollah Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) production sites and storage facilities in Beirut and southern Lebanon used by the Hezbollah Aerial Unit 127.

According to an IDF statement, Hezbollah has launched more than 1,000 explosive and reconnaissance UAVs at Israel since the beginning of the war.

The IDF announced in a statement, "Despite the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, Hezbollah's aerial unit continues to engage in terrorism and expand its capabilities. The unit is working to produce thousands of UAVs under the direction and funding of Iranian terrorists, as part of Iran's efforts to harm the State of Israel."