Israel Faces Electoral Stalemate as Final Vote Count Nears, President Herzog Urges Compromise

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel's election is over, but the battle to build a government is just beginning. President Isaac Herzog is calling for compromise as party leaders face tough choices about who will be part of the 26th Knesset.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pulled ahead, the polls missed the mark, and Israel still has no clear path to a government.

With nearly ninety percent of the votes counted, Netanyahu's bloc stands at 53 seats, the opposition, led by Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party-led coalition has 48 seats, and both fall short of the 61 seats needed to govern.

President Herzog's message is simple: find common ground.

"One thing must be clear," Herzog stated, "And I said this before the elections, too: we must do everything we can, certainly after yesterday, to avoid another round of elections. So, I expect everyone who comes here to come here with an open mind."

Exit polls had put Eisenkot's bloc ahead, but as ballots were counted, Netanyahu overtook him, upending expectations and complicating coalition calculations. President Trump claimed that his endorsement boosted Netanyahu.

“When the endorsement went out, it helped them a lot. But I actually heard he did pretty well," Trump remarked.

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Meanwhile, a record Arab turnout propelled two Arab parties to a projected 19 seats, their strongest showing ever.

The head of Regent University's Israel Institute, Dr. A.J. Nolte, believes that the Arab participation challenges a familiar global accusation against Israel.

He observed, "In a city composed of Bedouin Arabs in the south of Israel, they had 80% turnout...And if you're going to make an argument that Israel is an apartheid state, you know, we're seeing this even from politicians in the United States, I think they should be forced to reckon with the events of this and what it says about the health of Israel society and Israel's democracy.”

However, that electoral strength may not translate into a governing partnership. Opposition leaders Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett, and Avigdor Liberman have all ruled out coalitions with the Arab parties.

Netanyahu's Likud Party, meanwhile, is claiming that the Arab parties stole the election, alleging bribery, intimidation, and foreign interference. The head of Israel's election commission has ordered the Shin Bet, Israel's internal security service, to investigate accusations that Qatar and Turkey funded an alleged "get out the vote" push for Arab citizens.

For voters hoping this election would settle Israel's political future, the uncertainty continues.

Israeli citizen Artsi Wine remarked, "I was hoping for change, but there was no change."

Still, along the Mediterranean seafront, some Israelis are taking the political turmoil in stride.

Beachgoer Rafael Farhi pointed out, “You see, the sun is shining. The seashore is very, very nice. The life is very nice; I have the best friend in my life. So look at them, so we are very optimistic, and nothing will break us.”

As remaining ballots could shift the numbers, Netanyahu has pledged to keep his bloc united, and Israel's leaders now face a choice of whether to compromise or risk another election.