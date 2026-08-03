As Israel Bonds Turn 75 Years Old, Israel's Economy Remains Strong Despite Attacks by Iran and BDS

A former Israeli cabinet minister is working to help strengthen the country's economy, with a global campaign to sell Israel's bonds after two major conflicts.

Despite the long conflict in Gaza since October 7th and numerous strikes by Iran, the Israeli economy is still strong. It's expected to grow even more than the U.S. economy this year, reaching nearly 3.5 to 4 percent growth.

It comes as the Jewish state marks a milestone – the 75th anniversary of Israel Bonds, founded in 1951 to raise money for Israel's economic development.

Since then, global sales have exceeded $57 billion, supporting key areas such as the country's important technology sector.

Still, the bonds have run into some opposition in the U.S. Groups supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel have pressured states and other organizations to sell their bonds.

Three states have sold their Israel bonds, but they maintain they are not divesting from Israel, just carrying out a normal rebalancing of their investments.

Israel Bonds have been flourishing in recent years, with nearly $8 billion in sales since the horrific Hamas invasion of October 7th.

Dani Naveh, a former cabinet minister and member of the Knesset, has been working to build sales momentum since he was appointed to lead the Development Corporation for Israel in December 2021. He's appearing on The 700 Club on Tuesday to discuss Israel Bonds and the future of the Jewish state.

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