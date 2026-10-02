'Islamist Indoctrination': Iran Suspected of Ties to FlyDubai Attack, Terror Threat at UK Air Base

JERUSALEM, Israel – Questions are growing about possible Iranian involvement in two terrorism-related incidents: the attempted hijacking of FlyDubai flight 1073 and a security incident near a U.S.-operated base in Britain. Meanwhile, the U.S. is moving additional military forces to the Middle East.

Investigators have moved the Omani co-pilot who stabbed the captain on the Israel-bound flight from Dubai. They're probing his attempt to crash the aircraft as it approached Tel Aviv. The plane had 174 passengers aboard, most of them Israeli.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that personal data shows the co-pilot underwent "Islamist radical indoctrination."

He cited, "The Islamist tendencies that – radicalization – were found in his background."

The prime minister also alleged that the suspect later asked the crew to end his life. "He calls out to the air crew, 'Kill me, kill me.'"

Netanyahu added that it appears the suspect intended to bring down the plane with everyone on board, noting, "It looks very likely that he was going to down the plane with all the passengers in there."

And the Indian pilot who was attacked on that FlyDubai plane told India's Prime Minister Modi he was determined not to let the other people on board die after he was knifed by the co-pilot.

Smit Machchhar said, "At that moment, I was fighting for my life. When I realized the aircraft was going down, I told myself, 'This is your last push, Smit. The door is right there.' I was still being hit, but I managed to open the door. Everyone who helped played an important role in what happened next."

President Trump believes Iran may be connected to the FlyDubai attack.

"I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes, but we're working on it right now," Trump said, and he warned that Iran would face retaliation if Tehran is found to be responsible.

“Oh, they'll be hit very hard. Don't worry," he said.

In the wake of the latest incidents, the USS Theodore Roosevelt and additional U.S. Marines are heading to the Middle East, giving Washington more military options in dealing with Iran.

In Britain, police arrested a dual U.K.-Iranian national following a security incident at R.A.F. Fairford, a U.S.-operated military base.

According to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, the security breach is now raising questions about a possible Iranian connection. He declared, “There is indeed a strong indication that Iran played a part.”

Amid questions over Iran's role at R.A.F. Fairford, President Trump was asked how he is dealing with Iran's leaders.

He replied, "Maybe you blow them up. We have to make that decision. We blow 'em up or make a deal, but the time is coming. It's going to end very soon, one way or the other."