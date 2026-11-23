As IRGC Threats Against US Intensify and Strikes Hit Bahrain, Iran's Underground Church Shines

JERUSALEM, Israel – As tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated, Iran threatened American forces and challenged the U.S. naval blockade. Meanwhile, political divisions continue in Israel, and inside Iran, the underground Church is demonstrating remarkable resilience.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar! Party failed to reach agreement on a unity government after more than four hours of talks on Sunday. As the winner with the largest number of votes, Netanyahu called for a government led by Likud, which was rejected by Eisenkot.

The prime minister warned against forming a government with Arab parties that support terrorists and oppose the existence of a Jewish state.

At the same time, the regime in Tehran is becoming more belligerent in its confrontation with Washington.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it targeted two American bases in Bahrain, while Bahrain reports that Iran struck a civilian industrial facility.

On Saturday, the IRGC unveiled a new missile base and an upgraded dual missile launcher, claiming the missiles have longer ranges and greater precision, with guidance systems independent from American GPS systems.

Iran is also reportedly preparing an oil tanker convoy to challenge the U.S. naval blockade, threatening strikes on Gulf energy facilities if U.S. forces intervene.

President Trump responded, "I hope they do; they'll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy."

The president told Fox News that he is prepared to resume major military strikes against Iran in the new year if current indirect talks fail.

During the first-ever trilateral summit between the U.S., Russia, and China last week, Trump announced that the three countries agreed to prevent a nuclear conflict.

He noted, "And in particular, we talked extensively about ensuring Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They're crazy."

Trump also encouraged Iranians to renew protests against the regime and challenge the IRGC.

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Amid the heightened confrontation, Iran's underground Church is standing firm.

In an interview with CBN News' George Thomas, Lana Silk of Transform Iran describes the believers' resilience. "They are still out on the street sharing the gospel," she said.

Silk says their courage comes from a hope in Christ.

"There's a different sense of courage and hope and focus and resilience that comes when you know you're not dependent on earthly governments," she remarked.

She added that the Iranians are believing for success. "We're expecting for God to be a victor in Iran, to show Himself strong," she said.

The Iranians are asking for prayer, according to Silk. "Many believers are struggling to feed their families, to cover basic medical needs." She urged, "Pray that their faith doesn't wane in the struggle today."