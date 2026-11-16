Iran Refuses to Halt Nuclear Program as Third US Carrier Strike Group Arrives

JERUSALEM, Israel – The USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived in the Middle East, bringing to three the number of carrier strike groups in the region. Although President Trump indicates that military action against Iran may not be necessary, the U.S. has a vast military arsenal in place, should the situation change.

The president suggested that he might hold off on any attack as long as Tehran provokes trouble.

Meanwhile, the head of Israel's Mossad finished a three-day visit to Washington. He reportedly presented evidence that the time to act against Iran's nuclear program may be now.

While the regime's nuclear program has been severely degraded, some reports reveal that the program might be close to a point where it becomes nearly immune to airstrikes.

This means Iran has moved much of its critical infrastructure underground.

Iran had an estimated 1,000 lbs. of 60 percent enriched uranium, enough to produce more than 20 nuclear bombs.

Tehran's Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected Germany's demand that it halt uranium enrichment. "Iran's right to enrichment is not something Germany, France, or others have granted us," the foreign ministry declared.

The leader of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the nation's forces are in their highest state of readiness.

Maj. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi stated that the military is prepared, "In line with the directives of our dear Leader, to strike the enemy deep within its territory, without any geographical limits."

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In Gaza, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, brought a delegation of U.N. ambassadors to see for themselves a tunnel built by Hamas.

Danon warned that Hamas is rearming and that Gaza cannot be rebuilt as long as the terror group remains in control.

Danon also pushed back against the notion that Israel is trying to create a humanitarian crisis in Gaza as part of the "winter campaign."

Four countries criticized Israel for delaying humanitarian supplies meant for Gazans.

However, COGAT, the Israeli group responsible for sending aid into Gaza, noted that so far, it has sent in more than 90 thousand tents and more than 27 thousand tons of medical supplies. The group also revealed that about 600 trucks per day go into Gaza.

COGAT blames Hamas for delaying the aid, creating a humanitarian crisis.