Iran General Appeals to US Voters as Trump Predicts Regime Soon to Give in Under Pressure

Iran is facing growing pressure at home and abroad as President Trump predicts that the regime will soon give in. Yet, Tehran is responding with new threats, even appealing directly to American voters.

The Iranian currency, the rial, hit a new record low on Tuesday, and Trump noted that the country is feeling the impact.

"They are failing very badly, very badly, and it will be over with very soon," he remarked. "They will not have a nuclear weapon, and oil prices will be tumbling down."

Qatar claims its mediation between Washington and Tehran continues as it tries to find common ground.

Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed al-Ansari stated, "We are concerned about any kind of escalation that occurs in our region, and obviously not reaching a peaceful resolution would result in hardship for all of us in the region, and we are working actively to make sure that does not happen."

Iran, however, is escalating its threats after the White House rejected the latest Hormuz proposal, and the regime warned that regional infrastructure could be targeted.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also sent an open letter to American voters, urging them to reject Trump in the midterm elections.

"Hasn't the time come for the U.S. leadership to change its policies? Hasn't the time come for the American people to demand that their leaders put an end to these policies of killing, aggression, plunder, homicide, and genocide?” Gen. Hossein Mohebbi asked.

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Inside Iran, Fox News reports that security forces are flooding major cities with patrols and checkpoints as fears of wider unrest mount.

At the same time, U.S. military forces are set to leave their final bases in Iraq, raising concerns over the influence of Iran and ISIS.

Reports indicate that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held quiet talks with Gulf leaders over the weekend, focused in part on limiting Iranian proxies as Israel's October 27th election approaches.

Netanyahu also warned that Israel's enemies may attempt an attack before the day of the vote.

He cautioned, "From this air force base, I have a message: Don't mess with us – not now, not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere...at any time."