Iran Attempts 'Exclusion Zone' around Hormuz; IDF Drills Prep for October 7th-Style Attacks

Julie Stahl
09-08-2026

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JERUSALEM, Israel – Iran is trying to outmaneuver the U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz as the U.S. cautions that it may not be possible to reach a nuclear agreement with Tehran. Meanwhile, Israeli security forces train for potential future October 7th-style attacks from multiple fronts.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced plans to declare a maritime "exclusion zone" outside the Strait of Hormuz, targeting vessels attempting to transit without Tehran's permission.

The move is intended as a countermeasure to the U.S. blockade. American forces struck three Iranian oil tankers, permanently disabling them, in response to Iran's launch of a missile at a U.S. aircraft carrier.

Earlier, President Trump had indicated that many people were not calling the current situation a war.

"I call it a military conflict because it's small potatoes for us. It's not a big thing, " the president stated. "And you know what we did in five months? They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. That's what we did. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon because if they did, you probably wouldn't be standing here very long."

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-New York) disagrees that the war is "small potatoes."

"Anytime you are at war or a military escalation, it’s certainly not small potatoes. It is serious," he said.

Lawler added, "I think we all recognize that. Ensuring Iran does not possess a nuclear weapon, stopping them from continuing to finance terrorism – Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and other terror proxies, stopping them from mass-producing ballistic missiles, drones which are being used by Russia against Ukraine – is critical."

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright cautions that a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal may not happen.

In an interview with ABC News This Week, Wright said, "There may not be a nuclear agreement. It may be simply destroying their capabilities to do it. An agreement may await a next administration in Iran. We simply don't know that."

On the Arabian Peninsula, fighting between Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels in Yemen flared up. Houthi attacks on several oil facilities and other targets started fires and wounded more than 70 people. The escalation threatens shipping through a crucial strait.

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Elsewhere, The New York Times reports that British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is preparing to impose a complete trade embargo on Jewish communities in biblical Judea and Samaria, also known as the West Bank.

The move comes as a response to an Israeli plan to expand the Jewish community of Ma'ale Adumim, just outside Jerusalem. It would block territorial contiguity between Palestinian population centers.

Following a weekend stabbing attack against a Jewish resident in Samaria, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare for "all-out war" against the Palestinian Authority security mechanisms and terror infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.

Also this weekend, security forces held large-scale drills to test Israel's readiness to combat surprise attacks such as the one carried out by Hamas on October 7th, 2023. The drills, involving air, naval, and ground forces, took place just one month before the Hamas massacre's third anniversary.

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About The Author

Julie Stahl
Julie
Stahl

Julie Stahl is a correspondent for CBN News in the Middle East.  A Hebrew speaker, she has been covering news in Israel fulltime for more than 20 years.

Julie’s life as a journalist has been intertwined with CBN – first as a graduate student in Journalism; then as a journalist with Middle East Television (METV) when it was owned by CBN from 1989-91; and now with the Middle East Bureau of CBN News in Jerusalem since 2009.

As a correspondent for CBN News, Julie has covered Israel’s wars with Gaza, rocket attacks on Israeli communities, stories on the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights, as well as stories on the return of the Jewish people to their biblical homeland and archaeological stories that backup the Bible. She has traveled to Tanzania to cover Israeli doctors giving life-saving heart surgery to children there; to Poland to cover Holocaust-related events; to Paris to cover the Jewish response to the rise in anti-Semitism there; and Portugal to cover events surrounding the Bnei Anusim – Jews forced to convert to Catholicism during the Spanish Inquisition, many of whom would now like to be recognized as Jews and return to Israel.

Julie is also an integral part of CBN News’ award-winning “Jerusalem Dateline”, a weekly show about events in the Middle East that is translated into multiple languages and has a broad viewership across the world.

As the Jerusalem Bureau Chief for CNSNews.com, from 1999-2008, Julie covered Israel’s pullout from Lebanon; traveled to both Egypt and Jordan to cover aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process; covered the Second Intifadah, from 2000-2005 when terror attacks were sometimes a daily occurrence, Israel’s 2005 Disengagement from Gaza and the 2006 Second Lebanon War. Her work included almost daily contact with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

While working as a news writer for METV, Julie covered the historic fall of Communism in Eastern Europe.

Julie received her bachelor’s degree in Theatre from Florida State University and master’s degree in Journalism from Regent University before heading to Israel, in 1987.  She enjoys playing the guitar, having guests for Sabbath Eve meals, exploring, traveling, meeting people and gardening.