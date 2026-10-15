Iran Attacks 12 Ships in 2 Weeks in Hormuz; Netanyahu Praises Colombia's Embassy Move to Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – Less than three weeks before the midterm elections, Iran continues to hit ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Also in the Middle East, another Latin American nation has moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Since the beginning of October, Iran has attacked 12 commercial vessels.

Yonah Bob, author of the book In the War Room, told CBN News, "The Strait of Hormuz is a long-term game of Chicken. It's a staring contest, because on one hand, the United States counter-blockade is successful in the sense that Iran's economy is suffering far more than the United States."

He added, "The question is: who can suffer more? And the Iranians, especially the regime, are ready for their people to suffer horribly and indefinitely because they have this messianic, fanatical commitment to war."

The fanaticism of the Iranian regime is based on its Sharia law. Yet, a recent Rasmussen poll in the U.S. revealed what some believe is a stunning result.

In response to the question, "What poses a greater threat to America's future: Sharia law or America's alliance with Israel?" 22 percent of 18-to-24-year-olds said Sharia, compared to 34 percent who said America's alliance with Israel.

Sharia law sees Christians and Jews as "Dhimmis" or second-class citizens, and legal experts believe it's incompatible with the U.S. Constitution.

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Meanwhile, in Israel's capital on Wednesday, Colombia became the tenth nation to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the move, declaring, "Thank you, Colombia, and congratulations on a wonderful, powerful move of courage and faith."

The prime minister celebrated a decision he says is based on a common heritage – "A Judeo-Christian heritage that started in this city. This city. The city of the prophets, the King of Israel, the city of Christianity."

He continued, "This is where it all began. And it forms a very strong bond between our peoples, not only the past, but seizing the future. We want to seize the future together with security, with agriculture, with water, with AI, with everything."

Netanyahu stressed that Colombia and Israel face a common challenge.

"We're about life and hope," he said. "And we face exactly as was said here, a death cult that has gripped parts of the globe – (a) battle of civilization against barbarism. We stand for civilization. We stand for life. We stand for hope.”