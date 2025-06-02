IDF Charges Hamas Media Manipulation to Stop New Gaza Aid Plan Posing Threat to Terror Group's Rule

Israeli army vehicle passes by a new sign pointing towards Gaza reading "To release Omri Miron go straight" near Kibbutz Nahal Oz in southern Israel, where Miron was kidnapped from on Oct. 7, on Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

JERUSALEM, Israel – A new U.S.-supported humanitarian aid group operating in Gaza may represent one of the most serious threats to the Hamas terror group's ability to stay in power. Some believe it could signal the last stand for the Iranian proxy.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, or G.H.F., is a joint project of the U.S., with security provided by Israel. In just five days, the G.H.F. has distributed early four million meals to the people of Gaza.

“It is a tremendous and vital threat to Hamas’s control over the population," Jonathan Conricus of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies told CBN News.

Conricus points out that for nearly a year and a half, Hamas has stolen from, stockpiled, and sold international aid to their own people at exorbitant prices.

“The only thing that Hamas still has is control, and oppression, and domination of the people of Gaza," Conricus asserted. "And they do that through using international aid as leverage over the population.”

Conricus contends Hamas has manipulated the humanitarian aid to make it appear that Israel is to blame for the lack of food inside Gaza, not Hamas. Just days ago, Gazans broke into one massive warehouse full of aid supplies.

He noted, "These are crucial times for Hamas and I’ve been on record saying they will stop at nothing. They will first – they will do information, mis-information – they will try to intimidate Gazans, and they will use all of their allies around the world: UN organizations, useful idiots in Western countries, and other entities that will do their bidding for them.”

Early Sunday morning, Hamas claimed Israel Defense Forces soldiers killed more than 30 Gazans and wounded many more at a G.H.F. distribution center. Global media outlets, including CNN and BBC, ran banner headlines of the claim.

The IDF said it did fire warning shots, more than 1.5 miles from the distribution site, but claimed it did not fire at Palestinians at that location. Later, the G.H.F. released security camera footage from the time of the alleged massacre. It revealed that no shooting took place at the distribution center.

IDF Spokesman Gen. Effie Defrin commented, "Hamas is doing his best – his utmost – to stop us from (giving aid). He's spreading rumors, fake news, he's trying bluntly and violently to stop the people of Gaza from reaching those distribution centers.”

Meanwhile, Hamas is asking for several amendments to the U.S.-backed ceasefire and hostage release deal, including withdrawal from Gaza. Witkoff called the Hamas response "totally unacceptable."

On Saturday, the International Atomic Energy Agency released a devastating report on Iran's nuclear program, revealing the regime has nearly one thousands pounds of 60 percent-enriched uranium. If enriched up to military grade, that amount of uranium would make ten nuclear weapons.

The report adds, "Such a level of enrichment exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever."

In a rare press release on the Jewish Sabbath, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated, in part, "The agency presents a stark picture that serves as a clear warning sign: despite countless warnings by the international community, Iran is totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons program."

It added, "The international community must act now to stop Iran.”

The White House has reportedly sent another proposal to Iran after the release of the I.A.E.A. report.