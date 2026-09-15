Houthi Attacks on Saudi Pipelines Send Prices Higher; Israel Claims 'Massive Victory' over Hezbollah

This satellite image provided by Vantor on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 shows the aftermath of the recent drone attack on the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iran and its proxies are increasing pressure on one of the world's oil shipping routes. The pressure threatens Saudi Arabia's massive oil production, as well as oil markets and the price of gas. Meanwhile, Israel says it has scored another major victory against the Iranian proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Saudis face a potential energy crisis after an attack knocked out much of its critical east-west oil pipeline. The nearly 800-mile pipeline allows the kingdom to move oil from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea and bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials say the attack could keep most of the pipeline, which carries as much as seven million barrels of oil per day, out of service for three to five weeks.

Their alternative route through the Red Sea is also under threat. Iranian-backed Houthi forces captured a strategic island inside the Bab-al-Mandab Strait and a key port on the Red Sea.

Those two advances give the Houthis more leverage over one of the world's most important chokepoints and a key route to Saudi Arabian oil.

Analyst Mick Mulroy noted, "The Houthis are, of course, a proxy of Iran, and Iran wants to cause more global disruptions."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Monday with CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper to ask for military assistance against the Houthis.

President Trump has so far declined to direct U.S. strikes, but Washington is providing intelligence and targeting assistance.

Vice President JD Vance says the administration is closely watching the Houthi advance. "We've been in constant contact with the Emiratis, the Saudis, and others who are affected in the region... It's a very fluid and dynamic thing," Vance declared.

The crisis is already putting more pressure on world energy markets, with oil prices again rising to more than $100 per barrel.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

Over the weekend, a Wall Street Journal report quoted U.S. officials who stated that Chinese entities gave Iran satellite images of a base in Jordan prior to an attack that killed three U.S. troops in July.

The president told reporters on Air Force One, "You know, when they say that China spies on us, I say, 'You're right, and we spy on them too,' you know? We spy on them, too."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that Israel destroyed one of Hezbollah's main strongholds in southern Lebanon and called it "another massive victory."

He added, "We destroyed its major terror stronghold on the Beaufort and Ali Taher ridges. Ali Taher was used not only to attack Kiryat Shmona and Metula but also as Hezbollah's forward command post in its plan to conquer the Galilee."

The prime minister pledged that Israel will continue destroying Hezbollah infrastructure and removing threats along its northern border.