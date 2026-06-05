Hezbollah Rejects Ceasefire Proposal as Trump Holds to Peace Talk Narrative

An Israeli flag hangs on a destroyed building in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, Thursday June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM, Israel – A ceasefire effort between Lebanon and Israel is facing a major challenge after Hezbollah rejected the proposal outright. At the same time, President Trump is warning Iran against any attack on American forces while continuing negotiations aimed at preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The proposed ceasefire deal, designed to end months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, is in jeopardy after Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem refused demands that the terror group withdraw its fighters from southern Lebanon.

Qassem called the proposal "surrender, defeat, and the realization of the enemy's goals...like satan's dream of entering Heaven."

He also vowed that Hezbollah would continue its conflict with Israel.

"As long as the occupation exists, the resistance will continue," Qassem declared.

The rejection comes as fighting continues on the ground. An Israeli officer was killed on Thursday in a Hezbollah anti-missile attack in southern Lebanon. Israel responded with airstrikes and artillery fire against Hezbollah targets.

The ceasefire plan would halt attacks and allow the Lebanese military to deploy into parts of southern Lebanon.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described the proposal as "the last chance to reach a final, comprehensive ceasefire," and said that President Trump would serve as the agreement's guarantor.

Despite Hezbollah's statements, President Trump insisted that the negotiations remain alive.

."They called us, and they said, ‘How about stopping.’ And I think you’re going to see things happen over there," he remarked.

The Lebanon ceasefire talks are closely tied to broader negotiations with Iran. Trump issued a stark warning to Tehran, pledging that any attack on American troops could trigger a swift response.

"Well, it would be a good reason. If they killed US troops, I think I would do that very quickly," he said.

And when asked about ongoing negotiations, Trump replied, "The main part of the deal is that it can't have a nuclear weapon."

Trump also downplayed concerns about Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, noting, "We could get it right now. I don’t think they could stop us if we wanted, but there’s no reason to. It’s entombed."

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Meanwhile, a statement attributed to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khameni claimed that the United States and Israel suffered a "decisive blow" during the conflict and are now facing profound humiliation.

Even so, diplomatic efforts continue. Washington is pressing Tehran for a response to the proposed agreement by the weekend, with hopes of a signing ceremony in Geneva next week.

However, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is warning Americans that the security situation remains volatile and could change rapidly if fighting resumes.

The European Union has pledged 100 million Euros to the Lebanese Army. Kaja Kallas, E.U. foreign policy chief, posted on her X page, "The latest ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon offers a chance to prevent a return to full-scale hostilities."

The Strait of Hormuz also continues to draw attention. Maritime tracking data shows that four Iranian oil tankers carrying roughly seven million barrels of crude oil passed through the waterway this week. The transit marks the first such passage since April.



