Global Antisemitism Casts Shadow as Israel Remembers Holocaust Victims; US Military Opens Hormuz to 34 Ships

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays a wreath at a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Israel pauses to remember one of history's darkest chapters, new concerns are emerging about the future. Rising antisemitism and growing global tensions are casting a shadow over Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Israel's observance of the event began with solemn ceremonies at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem and continued across the country with a nationwide siren and moments of silence. Six Holocaust survivors are lighting memorial torches, honoring the memory of the six million Jews murdered before and during World War II.

A new report from Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry reveals a surge in global antisemitism. Nearly 1,000 incidents have been recorded over the past year targeting Jewish communities.

In the U.S. alone, more than 300 incidents were reported, with over 130 cases each in the United Kingdom and France. Globally, dozens of physical assaults and hundreds of acts of vandalism have been documented.

Most alarming, 20 Jews were killed in anti-Semitic attacks over the past year, 15 of the deaths during the massacre at Bondi Beach in Australia in December, 2025.

In his address marking the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focused on Europe, delivering a warning about a growing moral and cultural crisis across the continent.

“Europe today is afflicted by deep moral weakness," he declared. "Europe is losing control of its identity, of its values, of its responsibility to defend civilization against barbarism.”

He went on to say that Israel is defending Europe, "which has forgotten so much since the Holocaust."

In the Persian Gulf, the United States has launched a naval operation to secure the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have begun clearing sea mines, and commercial vessels are starting to pass through the critical waterway once again.

President Trump wrote that "Thirty-four ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, which is by far the highest number since this foolish closure began."

U.S. CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper noted, "Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage, and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce."

The president underscored the stakes of the operation.

“We can’t let a country blackmail or extort the world, because that’s what they’re doing. They’re really blackmailing the world. We’re not gonna let that happen," he insisted..

Trump also indicated that "the right people" inside Iran have reached out, suggesting that there may still be an opening for diplomatic negotiations.

“We’ve been called this morning by the right people, the appropriate people, and they want to work a deal," he revealed.

Despite ongoing talks, gaps remain as Iran has reportedly offered to suspend uranium enrichment for five years, while Vice President JD Vance is pushing for a 20-year halt.

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Meanwhile, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem is calling on the Lebanese government to cancel planned talks with Israel in Washington, dismissing them as pointless and vowing continued resistance against Israeli actions.

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces reported major gains on Monday, completing the capture of Hezbollah's stronghold at Bint Jbeil and killing more than 100 fighters.

Despite those advances, Hezbollah continues to launch rockets into northern Israel, including a strike that injured a woman in the coastal city of Naharia.

At Jerusalem's Jaffa Gate, the entrance to the Old City, the focus returned to remembrance. At 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the siren sounded, and for two minutes the entire country came to a standstill in honor of those who died in the Holocaust.