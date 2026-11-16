Farmers, Ranchers in Judea and Samaria Hope Body Cams Will Debunk UN 'Violence' Falsehoods

Judea and Samaria, Israel – The United Nations calls the current clashes in Judea and Samaria "record violence." Jewish farmers in Judea and Samaria call it something else. And one American Christian is helping them prove who's right.

For thousands of years, Judea and Samaria have been central to the story of the Jewish people. Today, as farming families raise children and connect with their land, they claim that the international media tells a very different story.

Farmer Yehuda Twersky told CBN News, "I mean, almost every day, I open up the news, and I hear some news stories about how I'm trying to kill the Arabs here in the area or poison their water systems. And it's just, it's unbelievable. You can't, I can't connect the stories to the reality and to the facts."

The United Nations insists that attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians are at unprecedented levels.

The U.N.'s Ramiz Alakbarov stated, "So far this year, the U.N. has documented more than 1,430 incidents involving Israeli settlers that resulted in casualties, property damage or both, affecting approximately 260 Palestinian communities."

The Israeli organization Regavim challenges the classification of those incidents. After reviewing more than 8,000 cases in the U.N.'s database from 2016 to 2023, the group found that most had nothing to do with violent attacks by Jewish residents.

Meir Deutch of Regavim explained, "More than 95 percent of these cases out of the more than 8000 cases, more than 95 percent had nothing to do with settlers. And it had nothing to do with violence."

MORE ON JUDEA AND SAMARIA FROM JOSHUA SWANSON:

Jewish families living in Judea and Samaria say that their side of the story is not being told.

On one cattle ranch in the Binyamin Region, a Jewish farmer and his wife are raising two young boys. Over four years, they've grown their herd, although their work has come with real dangers. The farmer revealed that he was attacked after rushing to help two Jewish ranchers who were being beaten.

The farmer told us, "I was sitting in my house on Shabbat in the ranch, and my shepherd told me that a few Arabs were attacking ranchers from a closer village. I called the police, the army, the security forces around here. He took a metal post, six meters, and hit me in the head.

The blow knocked him unconscious and sent him to the hospital. His wife, left at home with their children, had no idea what might happen next.

His wife recalled, "So, he called me to tell me, 'I'm okay, but I was attacked. I'm going to the hospital. I was the only adult on the farm at this point. So it was a few hours of, I don't know what's happened, but I need to show to my kids that everything is okay."

They're not the only family with a story of violence. A 23-year-old shepherd whose face we concealed for his own safety is married and a father of two.

He grew up in Jerusalem before heading to the hills to work as a shepherd. The attack against him came just weeks after the October 7th, 2023, massacre by Hamas.

"It took over half a year, lying in a bed in the hospital, learning to do basic things from the beginning, to move my hands," the farmer said.

He refused to let the incident drive him away despite the constant danger.

"You can never lay your head down and rest because you always have to be on guard," he told us. "You see that no one's penetrating your area. They aren't trying to attack your shepherds or your sheep or your livestock. It happens all the time."

Binyamin Regional Council Governor Yisrael Ganz reports a sharp surge in recent incidents targeting local farming communities during the critical harvest season.

"In the last week, we faced more than about, I will say, about 50 terror attacks against our farmers in compared that about 20 to the week before," he noted.

Ganz insists that the attackers are also using images and video to portray the farmers as aggressors.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to get the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

The story of settler violence here in Judea and Samaria is sometimes just that – a story. What is the truth about Palestinians and Jews living in this region?

That's the question American Christian activist Luke Moon hopes to answer. Moon, founder of Generation Zion, says he's watched as American news outlets report on "settler violence" without showing the farmers' side.

He told CBN News, So, I'm seeing all these news reports on settler violence. I mean, so many of them. I mean, we're talking like CNN, NBC, all... All the big outlets are all running the same story, settler violence, settler violence, settler violence. And I'm like, I know, and I watch these 10-minute bits, and I'm like, they're not telling the truth."

He added, "I know they're not telling the truth because I know the people they're interviewing, and I know the other side."

Moon felt the farmers needed the ability to document what happens in order to prove their side of the story. His solution? Body cameras.

" And I'm like, 'Ask around. Can somebody get me some video? I need some video. I need to be able to change this story.' Nobody can get me video. And I'm like, 'Guys, what do I got to do? I got to get cameras on every shepherd boy out there,'" he said.

Moon is helping provide body cameras to Jewish farmers and shepherds throughout the region. Just as police body cameras can document encounters, Moon hopes his cameras will provide a more complete record of what happens in the fields. He also believes this could prevent future attacks.

"And my hope is obviously for less violence here in Judea and Samaria. I think that's the hope of everybody here, right? But the way we get there is by having more information on the ground. And they might think twice before they do that. People behave differently when there are cameras around. They just do.," Moon declared.

For the farmers, the cameras represent a way to show the truth.

The cattle farmer we talked to said, "Yes, I think it's kind of a weapon that you can – two things. One, no one can tell fake news on you. No. No one can say that you attacked him while you're having a camera."

For the family of the injured farmer, though, there is something bigger at stake. Despite the danger, the mother believes that raising her children is a privilege rooted in their connection to the land and its future.

She observed, "So every time someone asks me why I live on a farm, I say that it's for my kids. Everything that we're doing here, the mission, the Zionism mission, is for my kids – my kids, everyone else's kids; it's for the next generation. So I wish for my kids to be able to feel safe in our land."

The hills of Judea and Samaria are where the people of the land choose to build families and shape their future. Now, with cameras rolling, they hope the world will begin to see their side of the story.

MORE ON JUDEA AND SAMARIA:

Jewish Residents of Judea, Samaria Claim Media Gives Skewed Picture of Palestinian Violence, Corruption