EXCLUSIVE: JD Vance Details Iran Ceasefire Framework, Tells CBN Any Relief Is Tied to 'Conduct'

Vice President JD Vance sat down with CBN News on Wednesday against the backdrop of the Trump administration's ongoing negotiations to end the conflict with Iran.

Vance is expected to sign the new ceasefire agreement in France on Friday. While the final details of the deal have yet to be released, Vance told CBN News that any sanctions relief proposed by the United States would be contingent on Iran's actions, not its promises.

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President JD Vance addresses the concern that Iran may place nice with Trump for now just to rearm and cause havoc in the future: “You can never predict the future. You never predict what a future Democratic president might do but this is as good as it could be,… pic.twitter.com/mNlbcFB9nj — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) June 17, 2026

"I think that a lot of the misreporting about the deal has been this idea that Iran gets all these benefits, but it really gets those benefits if it actually does what it's supposed to," Vance told CBN Chief Political Correspondent David Brody.

Vance also addressed concerns about long-term enforcement, arguing the administration's approach is built around accountability and measurable conduct rather than diplomatic assurances alone. He emphasized that the United States and its allies would closely monitor Iran's actions and consider other options should the regime fail to uphold its commitments.

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President JD Vance on the Islamic longstanding practice of Taqiyya which allows for strategic lying: "I certainly hope that they're not lying, but it's not concerning to me because I don't really trust anybody…I am sure that there are people within their system… pic.twitter.com/Csv40tGoPO — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) June 17, 2026

The wide-ranging interview also touched on Israel's security concerns, the threat posed by Hezbollah, and the role of regional partners in maintaining stability across the Middle East.

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President JD Vance says the U.S. Agreement with Iran will be “good for the people of Israel.” On the Hezbollah/Lebanon aspect of deal, Vance tells me: “Israel is allowed the right of self-defense. Nobody's going to tell another government they're not allowed to… pic.twitter.com/woNyn8XbWi — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) June 17, 2026

Tune in to The 700 Club on Thursday at 9 AM for more of CBN's interview with the Vice President.