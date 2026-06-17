jdvancebrodyjune2026_hdv.jpeg
Vice President JD Vance sat down with CBN's Chief Political Correspondent David Brody (Photo: CBN News)

EXCLUSIVE: JD Vance Details Iran Ceasefire Framework, Tells CBN Any Relief Is Tied to 'Conduct'

Emily Jones
06-17-2026

Share This article

Vice President JD Vance sat down with CBN News on Wednesday against the backdrop of the Trump administration's ongoing negotiations to end the conflict with Iran.

Vance is expected to sign the new ceasefire agreement in France on Friday. While the final details of the deal have yet to be released, Vance told CBN News that any sanctions relief proposed by the United States would be contingent on Iran's actions, not its promises.

"I think that a lot of the misreporting about the deal has been this idea that Iran gets all these benefits, but it really gets those benefits if it actually does what it's supposed to," Vance told CBN Chief Political Correspondent David Brody.

Vance also addressed concerns about long-term enforcement, arguing the administration's approach is built around accountability and measurable conduct rather than diplomatic assurances alone. He emphasized that the United States and its allies would closely monitor Iran's actions and consider other options should the regime fail to uphold its commitments.

The wide-ranging interview also touched on Israel's security concerns, the threat posed by Hezbollah, and the role of regional partners in maintaining stability across the Middle East.

Tune in to The 700 Club on Thursday at 9 AM for more of CBN's interview with the Vice President.

Share This article

About The Author

Emily
Jones

Emily Jones is a multi-media journalist for CBN News in Jerusalem. Before she moved to the Middle East in 2019, she spent years regularly traveling to the region to study the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, meet with government officials, and raise awareness about Christian persecution. During her college years, Emily served as president of Regent University's Christians United for Israel chapter and spoke alongside world leaders at numerous conferences and events. She is an active member of the Philos Project, an organization that seeks to promote positive Christian engagement with the Middle