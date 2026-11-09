Eisenkot Tapped to Form Government, Netanyahu Warns Against Uniting with 'Radical Islam'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli President Isaac Herzog has given opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot the first mandate to form a government. The former chief of the Israel Defense Forces faces a difficult political task with the shadow of Iran looming.

During Sunday's ceremony, Herzog called for unity and a "stable government that can last."

"I hope with all my heart that whatever government is formed will lead to unity, connection, and healing among all segments of our people, for our very existence depends on it, and we have only one country," Herzog declared.

Eisenkot said that any potential partners in his coalition must follow four rules.

The leader of the Yashar Party insisted, "Firstly, recognition of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. Secondly, acceptance of the values of the Declaration of Independence. Thirdly, the obligation of service for all – military, national, and civil – to strengthen the IDF and expand its ranks. Fourthly, recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization and a commitment to dismantling its military and governmental power."

Those rules may be difficult for his potential partners from the Arab parties, which won 19 seats in the recent elections. Eisenkot has 48 seats among the Jewish party allies and will need the help of the Arabs to cross the 61-seat threshold to build a government.

Journalist Gil Hoffman from Honest Reporting, who covered Israeli elections for years with The Jerusalem Post, observed, "There's a problem with that, which is that some of the (Arab party) members have views on Israel and Hamas that are very problematic, and you would have to rely on them to vote on very controversial issues on security, not just on issues like fighting crime, poverty. And because of that, his government will not last long."

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Some charge that not serving with the Arab parties amounts to racism. Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren wrote, "For Israelis, though, the issue is not necessarily prejudice but rather, simply, survival. How, many ask, can Arab politicians who oppose even the smallest-scale IDF action serve in a government that might have to preside over an existential war?”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a national unity government, not a national suicide government.

"A government dependent on terror supporters will not fight terror," he asserted, and added, "A government dependent on haters of Judaism will not preserve Israel as a Jewish state. A government dependent on radical Islam will not fight radical Islam. Such a government will not remove the existential threat from Iran."

Eisenkot has 28 days to complete his mandate, with a possible 14-day extension, if granted by the president. Reportedly, he wants to quickly form a government, which would put Prime Minister Netanyahu out of office for the first time in four years. Netanyahu remains prime minister until a new government is sworn in.