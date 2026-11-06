Eisenkot, Backed by Arabs, Overtakes Netanyahu in Party Support for Next PM; Trump Remains Vague on Iran Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel – A surprising political shift in Israel has left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing the possibility of losing power, while President Trump raises the possibility of new strikes against Iran.

Israel's next prime minister could be Gadi Eisenkot, not Netanyahu.

President Isaac Herzog says he'll announce on Sunday who gets the first chance to form a new government.

After two days of consultations, Former IDF Chief of Staff Eisenkot has the backing of 67 lawmakers, compared with just 46 for Netanyahu, despite the first-place finish of Netanyahu's Likud Party.

The surprise support is coming from two Arab parties, giving Eisenkot the edge. However, there is no guarantee he can build a coalition.

Herzog noted, "The results of the consultations may appear clear, but the authority vested in me by law is to determine who has the ability to form a government, and that is not entirely clear, given the mutual vetoes between the blocs and within the blocs themselves. I will try to determine this directly and quickly, in personal talks with some of the party leaders."

Outside the President's Residence in Jerusalem, competing protests reflected the country's divisions, some demanding a broad Zionist government, while others called for a coalition that includes Arabs and Jews.

Protester Sivan Perel declared, "Take a responsibility, show leadership, form a broad Zionist government that understands that this is the only state for the Jews, and for the Israelis.”

Meanwhile, Herzog admitted that President Trump's plan to end American military aid hit him like a bolt of lightning.

However, The Wall Street Journal reports that Israel has $10 billion in outstanding American weapons orders beyond existing aid commitments, complicating any quick cutoff.

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Also on Thursday, another Israeli security scare: a KLM flight bound for Tel Aviv was diverted to Bucharest, Romania, after a bomb threat. Authorities ordered security checks as similar threats disrupted dozens of European flights.

In Washington, President Trump is again threatening military action against Iran, insisting that Tehran cannot pursue its nuclear program without American approval.

The president estimated, "I think it’ll take them 25 years to rebuild the country. I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I'll have to. You'll know soon enough.”

In a show of defiant celebration in Tehran, regime supporters burned a giant poster of Trump, Netanyahu, Vice President JD Vance, and U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff.