Dozens of Israeli Jets Fly in Attack Formation to Iran Border as Tehran Rejects US Talks

JERUSALEM, Israel – Dozens of Israeli fighter jets flew to the Iranian border this week in attack formation. It's one more indication that the war with Iran may resume.

The jet exercise involved a flight over Syria and Iraq toward Iran. This follows a surprise visit to Israel by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, during which he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hegseth refused to reveal what they discussed, but a spokesman for Netanyahu told The Times of Israel they talked about the U-S Israel partnership in dealing with "threats in the region."

Meanwhile, as the Houthis continue to attack targets in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. State Department has ordered all non-essential personnel and their families to evacuate the country, yet there is no confirmation that it's preparing to take similar action in other Gulf States.

Iran has also rejected moving any of its enriched uranium out of the country and refuses any new talks in the U.S.

Netanyahu repeated his claim this week that he is committed to overthrowing the Tehran regime.

"Iran wanted to destroy us; we thwarted them. They wanted to produce atomic bombs; we thwarted them. Khamenei wanted to eliminate us; he's no longer here," Netanyahu remarked.

He added, "But they continue, they want that, they are determined, they are broken, but they continue, and therefore there is only one way, only one way to end this, and that is to overthrow this regime. And this is the instruction I gave to the Israeli Defense Forces, the Mossad, and all security branches."

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The war in Iran is a central issue in the pivotal U.S. Senate race in Michigan. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers took opposing views in a recent debate.

El-Sayed claimed, "Now, mind you, Mike Rogers has been promoting this war since before he was in Congress. He's got a war for everything, and he won't back off the war now. He supports this war."

Rogers responded, "My opponent can't even condemn the IRGC, which is the terrorist enforcement arm of Iran, and doesn't believe Iran is any more dangerous than Israel. This is an absolute nonstarter if you're going to send somebody back to the United States Senate."

Rogers accuses El-Sayed of being associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, a charge El-Sayed denies, but according to the group MEMRI, Egyptian journalists confirm he is supported by the Muslim Brotherhood, which was founded in Egypt.