President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on his way to attend the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

'Dirty Bomb' Threat? Trump Departs for Asia, Says Leaders will Discuss Iran Nukes; Unity Talks Falter in Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – A new threat from Iran has Washington on edge, as questions grow about Tehran's next move. And in Israel, a political firestorm threatens to derail efforts to form a new government.

President Trump is heading to China, with Iran expected to be high on the agenda. Asked whether he would press China to stop buying Iranian oil, the president kept his answer close to the vest.

"I'll ask him what I want to ask him. You won't, you won't have to know," he replied.

Concerning Iran's nuclear program, however, Trump was more direct.

He stated, "We're going to be talking about denuclearization. We'll talk about Iran. We have Iran in very good shape. But we'll talk about Iran a little bit."

Meanwhile, Israel's Mossad Chief has returned from Washington, where he reportedly presented new intelligence on Iran's nuclear program. A new, disturbing report suggests that Iran may be plotting an attack on American soil.

Iran is drawing up detailed plans to target senior Trump officials in Washington with a radioactive "dirty bomb" or chemical weapon, according to CNN.

U.S. officials claim an attack is not imminent, but the planning is serious enough to trigger security preparations.

The White House maintains that there is no credible threat to the homeland.

Inside Iran, the regime is keeping U.N. nuclear inspectors out of its bombed facilities until the war ends and Tehran's demands are met.

Despite months of U.S. and Israeli strikes, The Wall Street Journal reports that Iran may still have as many as 2,500 ballistic missiles.

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In Israel, talks of a unity government are unraveling.

A senior official in Gadi Eisenkot's bloc says there is now no chance of joining with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party.

The break comes just days after the two leaders met for unity talks.

Eisenkot's camp is accusing Netanyahu's office of election interference, calling the alleged actions nothing less than an "attempted coup."