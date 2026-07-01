Diplomatic Volley Intensifies Between Washington, Tehran as Netanyahu Visits IDF Troops in Southern Lebanon

JERUSALEM, Israel – The military conflict between the U.S. and Iran may have slowed, but the diplomatic battle is intensifying. The United States claims that negotiations with Iran are moving forward, while Tehran says otherwise.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited soldiers in southern Lebanon with a strong message for Hezbollah and Iran.

U.S. Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Doha on Tuesday, yet they're not negotiating directly with Tehran.

Qatari officials are reportedly mediating between the two sides to activate the Memorandum of Understanding and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Iranian Chief Negotiator Mohammad Bagher Galibaf stated, "A decision was made for Iran, the United States, and Lebanon to establish a joint committee to oversee implementation of the end of the war and the restoration of national sovereignty."

He also announced that ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz will pay no transit fees for the first sixty days after the strategic waterway reopened.

Meanwhile, President Trump reviewed plans for expanded strikes with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, including what some advisors call "finishing the job."

However, the president decided that more time for indirect nuclear talks offers the best chance to dismantle Iran's nuclear program without a wider war.

Officials suggest that Trump is prepared to order targeted strikes if Iran violates the current agreement, making clear that military force remains an option if diplomacy fails.

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In southern Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli soldiers and insisted that the Israel Defense Forces will remain in Lebanon. "As long as an armed Hezbollah remains here, threatening us, we will stay," he declared.

He also delivered a blunt message to Hezbollah and its backers in Iran. "Lebanon recognizes Israel, Israel recognizes Lebanon, and they say to both Iran and Hezbollah: 'Get out of here.'"

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Iran could strike the Jewish state in defense of its Lebanese proxy.

Following recent discussions with the White House, the IDF was ordered to stand down.

Katz said, "Linking the fronts saved Hezbollah...perhaps even (from) its collapse." He added, "It was an American interest. They very much wanted to advance the possibility of negotiations with Iran."

In Gaza, the IDF has recently identified signs that Hamas is reorganizing for a future conflict with Israel. New intelligence confirms the terror group is actively recruiting youths, ramping up training for its elite Nukhba force, manufacturing hundreds of rockets and explosive devices each month, and expanding smuggling networks to bring drone parts and other military equipment into Gaza.

Israeli troops continue operating inside the Gaza buffer zone to keep terrorists away from border communities. At the same time, reports indicate that Washington has told Israel that there is currently no international backing for a new large-scale offensive in Gaza.