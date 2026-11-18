President Donald Trump, second left, leads his delegation during a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. (Rolex Dela Pena/Pool Photo via AP)

CENTCOM: US Strikes Iran Missile Targets as Trump Pledges to Raise Iran Issue with Chinese, Russian Leaders

JERUSALEM, Israel – The United States has launched new strikes against Iranian missile sites following attacks on American forces and regional allies. Israel, meanwhile, is examining what a future Iran could look like without its current regime.

The U.S. military struck back at Iran following a new wave of attacks across the Persian Gulf.

ABC News reports that fighter jets his missile launchers on Iran's Qeshm Island on Tuesday following Iranian attacks against Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet.

U.S. CENTCOM posted on X, "Multiple Iranian drones launched by the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel."

Iran claims it targeted American drone and missile installations in Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia announced that it intercepted a Houthi cruise missile headed toward the capital, Riyadh. Also, an attack set ablaze a tanker, while Iran reported that two vessels struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper visited Israel on Tuesday for meetings with senior Israeli officials, including Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. The visit coincides with the arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the third U.S. carrier squadron to enter the region.

In the Philippines, President Trump warned Iran against orchestrating a "dirty bomb" attack in Washington, D.C., remarking, "Well, if there is, they will pay a price the like of which no country has ever paid before."

The president added that, although the White House insists there are no credible threats, "We take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy. This is why they can't have a nuclear weapon."

Trump said he would press China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin concerning Iran at Thursday's summit in Shenzhen.

"Yeah. To get involved, to get it ended. Yeah," he said.

On Capitol Hill, the Senate Appropriations Committee released its proposed funding package for fiscal year 2027. It includes at least $3.8 billion in military aid for Israel, and $500 million for joint U.S.-Israeli missile defense programs, supporting the Arrow 3, the Iron Dome, and David's Sling systems.

The proposal comes just weeks after Trump called for the U.S. to end military aid to Israel by the end of this year.

In Jerusalem, President Isaac Herzog met virtually with Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to discuss Iran's future. Herzog emphasized that Israel's fight is with the Iranian regime, not the people.

"Our war is with the regime that calls for our annihilation, that wants to eradicate us," he stated.

Pahlavi extended an invitation to Herzog: "to a free Iran as our first guest, once we are liberated."

Herzog replied, "Done."