CENTCOM Hits Iranian Infrastructure, Jerusalem Ready to Rejoin Fight

JERUSALEM, Israel – Washington and Tehran are moving further away from diplomacy as the U.S. struck Iran for a sixth consecutive night. Israel says it's ready to rejoin if called upon.

In the latest wave of strikes, U.S. forces targeted Iranian military infrastructure as hopes for de-escalation continue to fade.

Bridges, airports, and communication towers are the latest targets in a continued effort to cripple the regime after it failed to adhere to the Memorandum of Understanding.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter observed on CBS Face the Nation, "When the United States signed the MoU with Iran just a few weeks ago, there was one item, just one thing, that the Iranians had to fulfill: that was keeping the Straits open, and that they've completely ignored."

The ambassador made it clear that Israel is on high alert and willing to fight if needed.

"We're a partner, an ally, and if the United States calls on us to rejoin kinetic activity against Iran, we're gonna be there for the United States."

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Iran retaliated against the U.S. strikes by launching new missile attacks against American allies, including Qatar.

Iran's leadership continues to be defiant, vowing to "resist to the end."

The escalation comes as the Trump administration insists that it gave Iran every opportunity for peace.

Vice President JD Vance noted on The Joe Rogan Experience, "The Gulf States actually came to us and said, 'You know what? If the Iranians are willing, really willing, to change their behavior, we'd like to invest in running the country.'"

Vance indicated that "behaving" meant Tehran agreeing to abandon its nuclear ambitions, stop supporting terrorism, and normalize with its neighbors.

By doing so, the vice president said, Iran could have unlocked billions of dollars in regional investment.

Instead, it's unlocked nearly a week of American airstrikes, with more attacks expected in the days ahead.