CBN Israel Giving Comfort, Shelter to Displaced and Traumatized Missile Victims in Bat Yam

BAT YAM, Israel – As Iranian missiles began falling in Israel, CBN Israel took action by bringing hope and help to Israelis in their time of greatest need.

The city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, became one of the first cities hit, as Iran inundated the area with missiles. The strike caused one building to collapse, sheared another in two, and damaged apartments for blocks.

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot told reporters, "We know that our enemies tried to target civilians, but this is why starting tomorrow, we are going to rebuild this area. We have 75 buildings that took a hit."

Nearly 800 people were made homeless by the hit of one Iranian missile. The Israeli government does all that it can to help, but CBN Israel is also stepping in.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest updates about Israel and the Middle East.***

Communications Director Nicole Jansezian told CBN News, "We were in touch with the Ministry of Welfare here in the city of Bat Yam, finding out where we can help and what we can do. And we're going to be helping to evacuate residents, specifically those with disabilities and the elderly, to a hotel in the country – in a safe place in the country – until they can get back on their feet."

Jansezian noted that people have needs beyond government assistance. "We're going to help with the people who fall between the cracks, and get them a place to live for who knows how long," she said.

She explained how quickly and powerfully the devastation affected the community.

"They have nothing," she stated. "They can't even go back into their houses. I heard somebody pleading with security, 'Just let me in. I just need to get something.' I mean, all their memories, you know, and all their belongings – just gone in one second."

Within hours, CBN Israel helped those displaced from their homes gather whatever they could salvage and took them to a hotel in another city.

In recent days, Iran launched direct ballistic missile attacks against Israel—an alarming escalation that has shaken the nation.https://t.co/lJPdXDRrpt — CBN Israel (@cbnisraelaid) June 18, 2025

CBN Israel is also offering counseling for those dealing with trauma. Jansezian explained, "Immediately after the attacks started, on a Thursday night, Friday morning, CBN Israel opened a hotline for people who need trauma counseling, need somebody to talk to – get some kind of counseling or care."

Work toward a resilience center will go on, despite the ongoing threat of missiles.

"But we will be running it virtually, as we already have it off the ground, just to reach out to people who need that kind of support immediately," Jansezian confirmed.

She says they want to meet needs as quickly as possible, as well as help victims recover from trauma over the long term.