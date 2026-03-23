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2,000-year-old seeds from ancient Judean date palm trees have been grown in Israel

Biblical Fruit Reappears in Israel After 2,000 Years

Raj Nair
03-23-2026

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Something extraordinary, which some are even describing as prophetic, is happening in the Promised Land. Everyone's favorite Israeli tour guide, Yoav Rotem, recently joined CBN News from the Negev Desert to discuss something miraculous that's been 2,000 years in the making. 

Rotem points to the extraordinary reappearance of ancient Judean date palm trees in Israel. Through modern agricultural efforts, seeds found at the ancient site of Masada—dating back 2,000 years to the time of King Herod and the New Testament—have been successfully sprouted.

Sprouting the Seeds

The first seed, named Methuselah, sprouted in 2005. While Methuselah is a male tree and cannot produce fruit, later efforts between 2007 and 2011 sprouted female trees that have now successfully produced fruit!

Prophetic Connections

The date palm was a key symbol for the province of Judea during Roman times. And it's a significant symbol in the Bible, representing the righteous in Psalms and appearing in Ezekiel's prophecy regarding the future Temple. 

In Ezekiel's prophetic vision of the Temple (Ezekiel 41:18-20), palm trees are carved alongside cherubim on the walls and doors all around the Temple.

The successful revival of these trees is seen as a fulfillment of prophecies regarding the desert blooming (Isaiah 35). These passages are interpreted by some as referring to the Messianic age.

In addition, this effort is connected to a secret Mossad operation in the 1930s to secure date palm offshoots, which formed the basis of Israel's modern date industry.

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About The Author

Raj Nair
Raj
Nair

Raj Nair’s dynamic and diverse on-camera hosting career took an unexpected eight-year hiatus as God moved him to lead 29 trips of Christians influencers through the Holy Land as the co-creator of an initiative called Israel Collective. After that indescribably impactful journey, Raj found himself at TBN hosting an apologetics-centered program called, “Can I Trust the Bible?” Now as a Senior Digital Media Host and Producer inside the CBN News family, Raj is thrilled to be turning on the light, one video at a time. Raj resides in the other promised land of San Diego with his wife Caitlin and