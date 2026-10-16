Biblical Archaeology Disproves 'Very Odd' Claim About Modern Israel, Dinesh D'Souza Says

As Americans’ favorability toward the modern state of Israel continues to wax and wane, as antisemitism swells, and as allegations of genocide ring out, author and commentator Dinesh D’Souza is making the case that history is on the side of the Jewish state.

Biblical archaeology, D’Souza recently told CBN News, “irrefutably shows the presence of the Jews in their ancient homeland.”

D’Souza’s comments, as well as the release of his new book, The Stones Cry Out: Biblical Archaeology, Prophecy, and the Last Days, come at a time when U.S. citizens are deeply divided — even in conservative and Christian circles — over Israel.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows Americans’ favorability toward both the Israeli government and its people is on the decline, with 62% holding unfavorable views toward the Jewish state’s government. Additionally, antisemitism has been on the rise in the U.S. since the Hamas-led attack against Israel in October 2023.

The Anti-Defamation League tracked a huge spike in antisemitic attacks in 2024 and, while those numbers fell somewhat in 2025, they have remained historically high. For context, the ADL recorded 6,274 incidents last year, a 33% drop from 2024 but still the third-highest total since the organization began tracking such incidents in 1979.

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It’s not only an issue in America, either. Just this week, news broke of a hotel in Dublin reportedly canceling a reservation for 70 rooms for delegates attending an international conference on combating antisemitism after its administrators learned the purpose of their visit. Maurice Cohen, chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, told The Times of Israel that Herbert Park Hotel initially green-lit the booking for delegates representing the European Union’s 27 member states but later reneged after a phone call with the hotel’s general manager.

Cohen told the outlet he noticed a “manner change” in the manager after telling her the purpose of the meeting in Dublin. He recalled a “tension that had not been there before” when, upon learning the purpose of the event, the general manager asked Cohen if the Israel Defense Forces would be involved in the gathering.

“We were talking about a conference in Dublin on antisemitism, attended by Jewish community representatives, diplomats, civil servants and government officials,” he told The Times. “Nothing I had said had anything whatsoever to do with the Israeli army, yet, somehow, that was where the conversation had gone.”

The manager then purportedly told Cohen she’d have to check with the owners to determine whether the reservation could remain. Apparently, it could not: the rooms were canceled.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, told Fox News the incident “is a disgraceful example of the very antisemitism the conference was organized to combat.”

Much of the hostility toward Israel centers on the claim the Jewish state is committing genocide against Palestinians, a leftist talking point becoming less defensible as new data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health shows the population in Gaza actually grew significantly in 2025. Nevertheless, as CBN News reported, Israel remains on high alert against attacks ahead of its Oct. 27 elections.

D’Souza, for his part, made the case this week that it’s “very odd” to accuse Israelis of seeking to take land that does not belong to them when there is a breadth of archaeological history proving Jewish presence in the land dating back centuries.

“It really irrefutably shows the presence of the Jews in their ancient homeland, going back 3,000, even more than 3,000 years,” he said. “And so the familiar accusation that the Jews are colonizers immediately becomes very odd, right? Because it’s like accusing the Indians of colonizing India or the Irish of colonizing Ireland. How do you colonize your own ancestral homeland?”

To make his case, D’Souza pointed to a 2,000-year-old, 25-ton Jewish ritual bath, known as a mikveh, discovered this summer by the Israel Antiquities Authority. The relic, which was excavated nearly totally intact, provides evidence of a previously unknown Jewish settlement between the Judean Lowlands and the northern Negev, according to the IAA.

“[T]hese ritual baths were used by Jews to kind of cleanse themselves before they went to the temple,” D’Souza explained. “So there is a political significance, I think, to these archaeological exhibits coming out of the ground.”

MORE ARCHAEOLOGY: Ancient Discovery in Jerusalem Points to the Pool of Siloam Where Jesus Performed a Miracle



