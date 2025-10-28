Behind the Scenes of CBN's 'Oracles of God: The New Testament' – How Cast, Crew Found Joy Amid Wartime

JERUSALEM, Israel – CBN Films' latest release, “Oracles of God: The Story of the New Testament,” sets out to present evidence of the greatest story ever told. The production commenced two years ago against a backdrop that ranged from Gaza tunnels to Galilee sunrises. CBN News went behind the scenes for an inside look at how the team finished the film despite the ongoing war, and found joy in doing it.

With production plans on "Oracles" complete in the fall of 2023, the crew prepared for the cameras to roll

Director and writer Erin Zimmerman told CBN News, "In 2023, we were all set to go with the New Testament. Stayed the whole summer, did all the pre-production, and we were set to start filming on October 9th of 2023. As we all know now, two days before that came October 7th, and that just horrific attack by Hamas on Israel. So we had to shelve the project again."

That wasn't the last interruption. She explained, "We came back last year in 2024 to do it. And wouldn't you know, Hezbollah felt like coming down and saying hello when we were filming in the Galilee; and for a movie that has a lot of Jesus and the apostles, of course we wanted to shoot in the Sea of Galilee, and of course, the week we wanted to shoot is when (Hezbollah) started throwing every kind of missile at the Sea of Galilee."

The hardship turned into a story about faithfulness and teamwork, on and off camera, in order to take the audience back nearly two thousand years. The film anchors its trust in early Christian voices.

"We have this tremendous gift with the New Testament that we didn't have in our Old Testament movie, and this gift is called the Church Fathers," Zimmerman explained.

She added, "This generation of Christians that was one or maybe two generations removed from the apostles. Some of them were even actually direct students of the apostles. So they heard all of these stories firsthand. So, I went back to the source. I went to these church fathers and heard what they said about how they were written."

Zimmerman revealed that the film explores the question of why John the Apostle would write his book decades later than the others.

"You have to remember, John's Gospel was written around AD 90, about 30 years after the rest of the apostles. So, he read the first three Gospels and decided he had to write his own. So we explain why," she said.



Through sirens and schedule changes, scripture turned into script.

"It was an enormous privilege to have an entirely Jewish cast and crew, most of them who were hearing about Jesus for the very first time," Zimmerman noted. "And, at one point, they looked at each other and they said, 'Why don't we ever hear these stories in school? These are amazing.'"

Imri Biton, the actor who played Jesus, observed, "We're acting, lashings of blood and the crown (of thorns). I think about the crucifixion, about Jesus, I think about the crucifixion itself – that moment when Jesus is crucified."

As the team shared the Hebrew gospels, conversations deepened and wounded hearts lightened.



"You know, I've been working with this same crew for about eight years, I would say, and there was such joy and unity on this set. We enjoyed every second," Zimmerman told us.

Key Makeup and Special Effects Designer Rinat Alony admitted, "(On the seventh) of October, almost all of us lost the joy. I personally lost my joy. I lost it completely. And, I was just continuing doing stuff, working, being a mother, grandmother, with no joy. And I don't know why – this production gave me back my joy of doing my art. I don't know, I'm just so thankful."

Although war caused issues, it couldn't stop God's timing. Spiritual hunger has led to a resurgence in the Bible, especially among the young. Zimmerman has been watching the numbers.

We asked her, "You were citing, actually, some statistics from back in 2024, where Bible reading is actually exploding. Tell us why this film kind of hits the growing hunger for knowing about what's in the Bible.



Zimmerman replied, "Both in the U.S. and the U.K., Millennials and Gen Z are really leading the way in Bible reading and going back to church. But even last year, 2024, there was a 22 percent increase in Bible sales over 2023, which is really interesting because for the rest of the books, it was only a one percent increase. This year, 2025, we already have a million more Bible sales at this time than we did last year at this time."



"Oracles of God" satisfies the hunger from the place where it all began.

Producer Sharon Schaveet told us, "The fact that CBN decided to film in Israel, in Jerusalem, in locations all over Israel, in the Sea of Galilee, in the authentic locations, the Mount of Beatitudes to deserts, and holy places – just in general, all the locations – I think it's unique that it gives the film a special look and its very authentic."

She added, " Israel has the most talented crews, Oscar-nominated level, that worked here on this production."



Zimmerman summed up: "I feel like this is everything that Jesus wanted us to know when He left. You know, we didn't have the privilege of walking with Him in the Galilee. We didn't have the privilege of being in the Old Testament and hearing the audible voice of God booming down at us. What we have is the Holy Spirit, and we have this Bible, this final love letter. So it's, to me, it's the most important piece of writing that can be in our lives."

“Oracles of God: The Story of the New Testament” is in theaters nationwide, with Fathom Events on November 2, 3, and 5. For showtimes and tickets, visit fathomevents.com.