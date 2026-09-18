'Annihilate' Iran?: Trump Cites Major Decision Upcoming Amid Evidence of Iran Nuclear Rebuild

A member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard salutes while riding on a float displaying drones during the state-organized "Janfada," or "Sacrifice for Iran," military-style parade in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump is weighing his next move in the war with Iran, while the Tehran regime is rebuilding a nuclear site previously targeted by Israel. Iran's president, meanwhile, is preparing to come to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump is considering whether to launch another major military campaign against Iran.

He told Axios, "I have a big decision coming up: do I want to go in and annihilate them, or do I not?"

He added, "Anything could happen with me."

The president is set to meet next Tuesday in New York with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman. He revealed that he wants their views before deciding how Washington will proceed.

He has not said whether he will decide before or after the U.S. midterm elections. He also claims that Iran remains interested in an agreement.

According to experts, Iran is rapidly rebuilding the Taleghan 2 Nuclear Facility, about 20 miles southeast of Tehran. Israel has targeted the site multiple times, including twice during the recent conflict.

Satellite images from September 13 show Iran adding reinforced concrete around the underground site, potentially increasing its protection from another airstrike.

A large tarp covers the facility, which the Institute for Science and International Security says is apparently designed to conceal the reconstruction from satellite and aerial surveillance.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has referred Iran to the United Nations Security Council for failing to provide inspectors the access and information needed to account for its nuclear material.

Iranian regime leaders today orchestrated hundreds of thousands to turn out for a pro-government demonstration and parade. It was the largest such gathering since the war broke out in February.

The United States has approved visas for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to attend the U.N. General Assembly, even as the two countries remain at war.

After Washington barred Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas from entering the country, the General Assembly voted to allow him to address the gathering virtually.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also slated to meet in New York with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. An uncomfortable meeting with Trump could follow on Thursday after the prime minister meets with Elon Musk in Texas.

Speaking Thursday at the Israeli President's Residence, Netanyahu laid out an uncompromising endgame for Israel's war against Iran and its proxies.

“We have to complete the mission to the end," Netanyahu insisted.

He stated that Israel is settling accounts with the Hamas terrorists responsible for murdering Israelis on October 7th, 2023, as well as those who remain.

Regarding Iran, the prime minister admitted that Israel has made significant progress but still has work to complete.

"We must, first and foremost, topple the Iranian regime; this is my directive, and this is our top mission. And we also have to eliminate Hezbollah and eliminate Hamas," he insisted.