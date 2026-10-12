After Airport Attack Kills 12, Injures Hundreds, Trump and Netanyahu Explore Possible Action

JERUSALEM, Israel – A deadly attack on Saudi Arabia's main airport is raising fears of an expanding war in the Persian Gulf. Israel's security leaders are assessing the threats, while President Trump weighs whether to join Saudi strikes against the Houthis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned the Houthi attack on Riyadh's international airport that killed at least 12 people and wounded more than three hundred. He also convened a security meeting at military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

An Israeli official told The Times of Israel that Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon were on the agenda, with Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior security officials attending.

The meeting followed back-to-back attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

After the Iranian-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen claimed responsibility, the Saudi-led coalition vowed to respond.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Saudi officials claim their supply of interceptor missiles is running low. The Kingdom is repositioning air defense batteries to protect energy infrastructure and royal palaces.

When asked whether America would join the Saudi attacks against the Houthis, President Trump left that possibility open, hinting, "We may. We're gonna look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision. We move very quickly."

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Meanwhile, the administration is defending a deal to allow Russian diesel imports, saying it will help bring down fuel prices.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent insists the move undercuts Iran's efforts to disrupt energy markets. He said, "The biggest loser here is the Iranian regime because it used to have a choke point on the Strait of Hormuz. That didn't work. They tried to have a choke point on diesel prices; now that's not working.”

The Kremlin indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered additional energy supplies during Friday's phone call with Trump.

Russian officials say they plan to export 300,000 tons of diesel fuel this month, with larger shipments in November and December.

However, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is sharply criticizing the administration's handling of Iran.

"If the Trump administration was trying to lose this war, they couldn't do worse than they are doing," Murphy charged. "This is a humiliation to the United States. The war is getting bigger and more dangerous, not smaller and more limited..."