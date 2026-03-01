An Israeli rescue personal carries a child after missiles attack from Iran hit in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

3 US Service Members Killed, at Least 9 Israelis Killed by Post-Khamenei Regime's Missiles

DEVELOPING... Three American service members have been killed, and five have been seriously wounded in military operations targeting Iran, the U.S. military said.

CENTCOM reports: "The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified."

CENTCOM Update



TAMPA, Fla. – As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury.



Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

JERUSALEM, Israel – The world is witnessing scenes of destruction throughout the Middle East as the joint military attacks on Iran were launched by Israel and the United States, followed by deadly retaliation from the Islamic Republic. Missiles hit both Tel Aviv and Bet Shemesh in central Israel, killing at least 9 people and injuring dozens of others.

Dubbed "Operation Roaring Lion" by Israel and "Epic Fury" by the United States, the Israel Defense Forces released a video showing what they say are several hundred military strikes.

The U.S. also focused on Iranian military facilities as well as Tehran, the center of the regime's power. Smoke could be seen in the skyline of Iran's capital.

Iranian TV offered a closer look at attacks that likely resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a recorded video, President Trump urged Iranian citizens to take action, and they did – celebrating in the streets, toppling a statue of the Ayatollah, and encouraging Iranian police and militias to join them in regime change.

Missile attack sirens blared in Tel Aviv as Iran responded, as it had threatened to do for months.

In Haifa, a building was damaged following an Israeli interception of an Iranian missile.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a residential building hit by a ballistic missile in Tel Aviv. It killed one woman and injured dozens of others.

Iran has also targeted U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. The Qataris issued a swift rebuke of Iran, saying it has the right to retaliate.

President Trump posted on Truth Social, warning that any further retaliation by Iran will result in the Islamic Republic being hit with "a force they have never seen before."