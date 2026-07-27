2,500-Year-Old Coin Discovery Sheds Light on Ancient Israel-Cyprus Trade

A rare 2,500-year-old coin that originated in Cyprus was recently discovered on a beach in Ashdod, Israel.

Avi Chaprak, Deputy Director of the Ashdod Beaches Department, usually helps swimmers find lost jewelry and other personal items. But this time, he discovered something far more unusual: a rare ancient coin that originated from Cyprus.

Chaprak, following Israel’s antiquities law, submitted the coin to the Israel Antiquities Authority. After examination by the IAA Coin Department, researchers determined that this was an extraordinary discovery, an exceptionally rare coin and the first of its kind ever discovered in Israel.

The coin was minted in the ancient city of Salamis around the middle of the 5th century BC. Salamis was a major city on the eastern coast of Cyprus and an important center of trade and culture in the ancient Mediterranean.

The same city is mentioned in the Book of Acts, where the Apostle Paul and Barnabas arrived on the island during their first missionary journey and preached in Salamis before traveling across Cyprus.

Acts 13:5 “When they arrived at Salamis, they proclaimed the word of God in the Jewish synagogues. John was with them as their helper.”

The coin weighs approximately 11 grams and is a standard coin known as a “siglos.”

“At first glance, it appeared to be made of silver, but closer examination showed that it was actually made of a metal that was only plated with silver. This was a known phenomenon in Cypriot silver coins from this period, given the shortage of silver on the island,” said Yanniv David Levy, Researcher and Curator in the Israel Antiquities Authority Coin Department.

The coin is especially interesting because of its detailed designs on both sides.

One side of the coin depicts a left-facing reclining ram. The other side features a left-facing ram’s head set within an incuse, or sunken, square frame. Next to it is a vertically placed laurel branch, with three symbols below it that appear to be part of the Cypriot syllabic script.

“Coins of this size and value from the Persian period are rare altogether in the archaeological record,” Levy explained. “Usually, silver coins of this size were not preserved intact. Over time, they were cut into small pieces for use as local trade currency.”

“Evidence of such use is known mainly from inland sites in Israel. Therefore, the discovery of a complete coin from the coastal area is unusual on all accounts and is of special historical importance.”

Dr. Evangeline Markou, Senior Researcher at the Institute of Historical Research, National Hellenic Research Foundation, and an expert in ancient Cypriot coinage, explained that Salamis coins from the 5th century BC circulated throughout the eastern Mediterranean.

“Salamis coins from the 5th century BC were circulating throughout the eastern Mediterranean. However, finds with an exact provenance are rarer, and therefore this coin potentially offers significant information about trade ties and movement between Cyprus and the Land of Israel during this period,” Markou said.

Levy, representing the Israeli archaeological perspective, agreed with Markou.

“The circumstances of the discovery and the accurate reporting allow us researchers not only to identify the coin itself, but also to use it as a reliable source of information about the economic and maritime ties that existed in this region some 2,500 years ago,” Levy said.

Chaprak was awarded a certificate of appreciation for reporting the coin and handing it over to the Israel Antiquities Authority Coin Department.

“I am honored to have been part of a discovery of historical value,” Avi said. “I knew the coin belonged to our shared heritage, so I immediately turned it over to the Israel Antiquities Authority. It is a privilege to contribute to the research and history of the Land of Israel.”

Israeli Minister of Heritage Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu praised Chaprak, saying the rare coin provides evidence of the ancient maritime and trade connections between Cyprus and the Land of Israel some 2,500 years ago.

He also commended Chaprak for responsibly reporting the discovery and ensuring that this important piece of heritage would be preserved, studied, and shared with future generations.