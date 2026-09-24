2,000-Year-Old Discovery in Israel Reveals Lost Community and a Reminder of John's Baptisms

A 2,000-year-old archaeological marvel has been unearthed in southern Israel, revealing a mysterious community lost to time and the latest proof of the ancient Jewish connection to the Holy Land.

The major discovery took place in Kiryat Gat, near the site of the ancient Philistine city of Gath, where Goliath came from.

The find, a mikveh ritual immersion pool, provides evidence of a Jewish community that remained in the region following the destruction of the Second Temple in 70 AD and persisted until the Bar Kokhba revolt – the final Jewish rebellion against the Roman Empire.

The mikveh was used for spiritual purification or holiness, which the Bible refers to in the book of Leviticus, and its discovery is a reminder of a Second Temple-era tradition that's linked to the introduction of Christians baptisms.

Israeli tour guide Yoav Rotem tells CBN News, "These are the roots of the baptism of John... John the Baptist... Going from Leviticus through Judaism of the Second Temple time all the way to John the Baptist and Jesus, these are the roots, and they're still in the ground."

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To preserve the mikveh, the Israel Antiquities Authority dug up the entire ritual bath and removed it from the site.

Rotem argues that this discovery is the latest archaeological proof that the Jewish population wasn't entirely absent from the region after the Romans tried to wipe them out. While some uninformed anti-Israel activists claim the Jews just popped up and took over the holy land in 1948, Rotem says the Jews have clear ties to the land that are constantly being unearthed.

He also cited historical letters, the Cairo Geniza archive of 400,000 ancient manuscripts in Hebrew, Aramaic and Arabic, that provide further proof, in addition to the many substantial, ongoing archaeological discoveries of ancient Jewish presence in the land.

"There's a huge amount of information from historical information to archaeological to letters between rabbis, of Jewish appearance (or presence)... The Jews are still alive after 70 (AD). Some of them, minorities, staying in the land, a lot of Jews moving to the Galilee," he explained.

So the discovery of this ritual immersion pool is seen as yet another piece of evidence of the nearly 4,000-year history of the Jewish people in the Holy Land which God gave to them.

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