OnlyFans Model Warns Against Spiritual ‘Darkness’ of Adult Industry in Tragic Admission

A hard truth about our porn-obsessed culture is coming from an unlikely source: an OnlyFans model.

Athena Pariss, an explicit content creator with more than one million followers across her social media, shared the tragic truth in a heartbreaking admission that began with a clip from the late conservative Christian activist Charlie Kirk.

In the clip, Kirk stated men “look so lowly on OnlyFans girls.”

Affirming his words, Pariss said in an Instagram Reel, “As someone being in the [OnlyFans] industry for the last three years, I truly think that it’s a give and exchange,” noting those who create sexual videos “make a deal with the … dark side” that might bring financial freedom, “but in exchange, your love life suffers greatly.”

It was Pariss’ words about the darkness of the pornography industry that were the most eye-opening.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“The darkness that you open yourself up to when you do something like this — it comes in depression and anxiety and isolation,” she said, words echoed by former porn star turned pastor Joshua Broome. “It’s all spiritual.”

Her admission is particularly heartbreaking, given it appears she is still creating explicit content, a clear contradiction to a biblical view of sexuality and human value.

Pariss also mourned the fact she has been single for four years, a status she understands is likely here to stay as long as she continues in the pornography industry.

“Every high-value man that I have ever met, he has told me that he will never claim me,” she grieved. “They will hook up with you; they will never claim you. They will never bring you home to their parents.”

The content creator continued, “I do agree that high-value men will look low on women [who do OnlyFans]. It makes you believe that you are an extremely low-value person, and that you are not capable of loving because of the career choice that you have made.”

Over the last several weeks, Pariss has been posting faith-related content to her Instagram account, even sharing she has started reading the Bible.

She has offered a window into her own upbringing, admitting in one video she was abused as a child. She argued many young women enter the pornography industry as a result of low self-esteem and are looking for value — albeit in the wrong place.

“It’s some sort of abuse that happened in childhood — whether it’s sexual abuse, whether it’s physical abuse, it’s some sort of lack of unconditional love that you receive when you’re a child and, when that manifests and you continue to have these experiences, you get older, and in your mind, you think that your sex is your value,” Pariss explained.

In the caption of a video, she wrote, “The world promotes self. That we must be selfish, we must idolize ourselves. We must put our careers in front of relationships and families. But what does our soul crave? Community, family, unconditional love … maybe that’s why I’ve been so empty for so long … too busy filling worldly needs rather than soul. As I read the Bible, I understand more of what our soul craves.”

Pariss made headlines last year, after her father was diagnosed with tuberculosis. Her dad made a full recovery and the content creator said she was “glad God gave me time to come and nurse my father back to health.”

It should be noted it is not clear whether Pariss intends to continue creating explicit content.

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.