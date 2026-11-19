Measles is a disease that was considered to be eliminated in the United States since 2000. However, this week the Pan American Health Organization declared that the U.S. is no longer measles-free because a single measles chain has spread uninterrupted for at least 12 months.

The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, and is given to children, is 97 percent effective at preventing the disease. But more Americans have been rejecting the vaccine.

Now, the CDC says more than 5,400 infections have been reported in nearly every state. In almost every case, the patients were unvaccinated.

Dr. Debra Houry, an emergency physician and public health leader who served as the CDC's Chief Medical Officer, said many people don't realize the severity of measles.

"Measles is not a harmless childhood disease," she said. "It can wipe out your immune system. We've already had 10 people die this year."

The New England Journal of Medicine reports that more than 100 mostly unvaccinated pregnant women were among those infected. Pediatrician Dr. William Moss said pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to measles.

"To learn that about a quarter of these women ended up being hospitalized for non-labor-related complications just really highlights the severity of measles in pregnant women," he said.

Eight of the pregnant women infected with measles had preterm births, another eight had their newborns treated in a neonatal intensive care unit, one mother herself ended up in the ICU, and two lost their pregnancies.

This year's kindergarten vaccination rates dropped well below the 95 percent threshold needed to protect a community at large, down to 92 percent.

Infectious disease physician Dr. Amesh Adalja said the drop in vaccination rates is due to changing attitudes about the value of the MMR shot.

"This loss of elimination status didn't happen because the virus changed or the vaccine stopped working," he said. "It happened because people chose not to take advantage of the vaccine."

One reason parents choose not to vaccinate their children is that they believe it could be linked to autism.

"There is tremendous evidence that the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine does not cause autism," Dr. Moss said. "This is a very common myth spread by disinformation."

Critics of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Junior, such as House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, say Kennedy's decades-long history of outspoken vaccine skepticism is one reason America lost its measles elimination status.

"It's shameful. It's sad. It's scandalous," he said. "It's a direct result of the policies that have been pursued by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the vaccine denial, the failure to rely on science."

In a lengthy post on X, Kennedy said, "We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status. I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles."

We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status. I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles. Worldwide COVID-era disruptions interrupted routine childhood vaccination, leaving gaps in protection here and abroad. The multi-year global outbreak has caused many nations to lose their elimination status including, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan. Under Dr. Schwartz’s leadership, CDC has provided approximately $100 million in additional funding since August to strengthen prevention and response to measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases. CDC has worked alongside state teams in Texas, South Carolina, Virginia, Kansas, New Mexico, and Wisconsin to help bring their outbreaks rapidly and successfully under control. CDC is also supporting Pennsylvania and New York with epidemiologists and other experts. We are working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust. We will answer families’ questions honestly about vaccine benefits and risks and work with trusted health care providers and community leaders to prevent measles, limit its spread, and support timely treatment. We will support Americans who become ill, regardless of vaccination status, and for the first time equip health care providers with guidance to diagnose and treat measles and its complications. — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) November 17, 2026

Some health officials, such as infectious disease expert Dr. Matthew Ferrari, fear the measles comeback could be the beginning of other diseases reappearing.

"The resurgence of measles in the United States is also a harbinger for the potential resurgence of other vaccine-preventable diseases," he said. "Rubella, the 'R' in the MMR vaccine, is oftentimes a virus that follows behind measles. And rubella's most serious clinical presentation is in pregnant women."

"I'm worried we could see polio if we continue to see declining vaccinations. It's concerning," said Dr. Houry. "We're seeing meningitis, pneumonia, and whooping cough come back."

Dr. Adalja said America can, however, reverse course.

"In one way, the solution is very simple to regain elimination status. It's to increase vaccination numbers," he said. "But on the other hand, that's very difficult because this isn't a logistics issue. This isn't a vaccine delivery issue. It's a vaccine acceptance issue."

Dr. Moss said that while all parents want to do what's right for their children, he warns against underestimating the risk of measles and overestimating the risk of the MMR vaccine.

