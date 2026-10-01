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Popular News Anchor Kurt Williams on Cancer Journey and Relying on God 'Through the Fire'

Charlene Aaron
10-01-2026

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For years, local news anchor Kurt Williams has stood in front of the camera, telling stories about triumphs, tragedies and people facing some of life's greatest challenges. But in March of 2023, Kurt received news that would change his own life - a cancer diagnosis. 

Suddenly he wasn't reporting on someone else's battle - he was living his own. During the tough times, his faith has kept him strong.

Williams told CBN News' Charlene Aaron that, when he received the diagnosis, he found peace in surrender, saying, "I just told God, 'I trust you.' I don't know the outcome, but I trust you." 

Throughout his journey with cancer, Williams leaned heavily on his faith to navigate the uncertainty.  

"We often want to know the 'why,' but God often gives us the 'who'—and the 'who' is Him, walking with us through the fire," he said.

He soon realized that his weakness could become a platform for God's power, explaining, "When you're forced to be still, and you're forced to rely on Him, you see God in ways that you would never see if you were just running on your own strength."

The process has given him a new mission to encourage other men to get tested, too.

"It's not just about me getting better; it's about what God can do through this, if I allow Him," he said. 

WATCH the Full Interview:

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About The Author

Charlene Aaron
Charlene
Aaron

Charlene Aaron serves as a general assignment reporter, news anchor, co-host of The 700 Club, co-host of 700 Club Interactive, and co-host of The Prayerlink on the CBN News Channel. She covers various social issues, such as abortion, gender identity, race relations, and more.

Before joining CBN News in 2003, she was a personal letter writer for Dr. Pat Robertson.

Charlene attended Old Dominion University and Elizabeth City State University. She is an ordained minister and pastor’s wife. She lives in Smithfield, VA, with her husband.