The Marriage Rate Has Fallen 65% - Churches Are Missing the Solution

ANALYSIS

Our nation is living through the collapse of marriage as a normal expectation of adult life, and the church in America is absorbing the consequences.

Fewer people are getting married. While churchgoers are more likely to be married than non-churchgoers today, both populations are far less likely to be married now than they were in years past. And those who recently marry are much older – too often beyond the optimal child-rearing years.

The marriage rate has fallen 65 percent since 1970 and 31 percent since 2000. For the first time in American history, a majority of adults are unmarried.

This must be the Church's problem to solve. As president of a ministry which works with churches across the country to strengthen marriage and family life, I know firsthand that many churches are doing the good work of providing counseling to engaged couples. However, the more I look at the data, the more convinced I have become that churches need to entirely rethink where marriage ministry begins.

While a complex set of economic and social factors contribute to marriage's collapse, the fundamental cause is a worldview crisis.

As one piece of evidence, in recent years Pew Research found that 9 out of 10 parents have said it is important that their children are financially independent and the same number say it is important their children grow up to have a fulfilling career. Just 2 in 10 say it's important their children get married and the same number say it is important their children have kids when they grow up.

In short, young people are generally listening to their parents. And their parents are generally listening to the world.

Christian anthropology has traditionally seen purpose, after our relationship with God, as flowing from the sacrificial love of family life born from the complementary relationship between husband and wife. That relationship images both the sacrificial love between Christ and the Church as well as imaging the love of the Triune God.

While important, work still fundamentally exists to serve the purpose of this marital love. Secular research shows that Christian anthropology was on to something here. The happiest Americans and those reporting the most fulfilled life are, in fact, married Americans with children. Married Americans also live longer lives, contract cancer less, and are less lonely.

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Whether caused by a consumerist worldview or a feminist worldview, the end result is the same. Individuals, parents, and society place material well-being and career success as life's primary measure of success, and it is this measure of success that we confuse with life's purpose.

In combating this worldview crisis, churches are so far off the playing field that they're still sitting in the locker room.

Research conducted by Barna and Communio found that a large majority of American churches spend nothing on marriage or relationship ministry. More than nine in ten have no ministry helping single people discern and form relationships that might lead to marriage.

The consequences of the Church's failure to engage here extend far beyond the number of weddings conducted in our churches, because the health of marriage is intimately connected with the transmission of Christian faith itself.

Communio's survey research shows 80 percent of those who show up for Sunday worship grew up in a married home. New joint research with the Institute for Family Studies found family remains the single most important factor on whether children carry religious faith into adulthood. Marriage and faith are a double helix. They strengthen or weaken one another.

Yet too many congregations approach marriage ministry with the assumption that the Church's principal responsibility begins when a couple is already heading toward the altar or when an existing marriage is in trouble. We neglect the years in which young Christians are developing their understanding of relationships and deciding whether marriage will have any significant place in their future.

Churches must begin much earlier and engage long after the wedding.

They can become communities where young Christians encounter healthy marriages close enough to learn from them and where older married couples take a genuine interest in younger adults. They can be places where pastors challenge the dominant consumerist and feminist worldviews undermining a Christian worldview. They can also help young people know they have agency and that they can learn the skills to both date and discern how to choose a good spouse and how to become a good spouse.

Parents have a role here too. We understand that professional success requires years of preparation, so we ought to talk to our children about education and careers from an early age. If marriage really matters as much as Christians say it does, preparing young people to build strong relationships deserves serious attention long before they plan a wedding.

None of this means everyone is called to marriage. Churches should never push people into unsuitable relationships simply to increase the number of weddings. Yet, churches must no longer be passive observers of the collapse of the Christian anthropology, which is undermining marriage. If marriage and faith really are a double helix, rebuilding a marriage culture is not a distraction from the Church's evangelistic mission.

It is central to it.

J.P. De Gance is the founder and president of Communio, a national ministry that equips churches to strengthen families. See communio.org for more.