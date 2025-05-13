House Republicans Take Aim at Planned Parenthood's Abortion and Trans Funding

GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill have introduced a provision in the upcoming reconciliation bill that would cut Planned Parenthood's taxpayer funding.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee announced Monday that its component of the budget reconciliation bill – which deals with mandatory spending, revenue, and the federal debt limit – includes language that not only removes funding from the abortion giant, but also cuts funding "for organizations that participate in transgender medical interventions for minors," The Daily Signal revealed in an exclusive report.

The budget-reconciliation process lowers the Senate's passage threshold from 60 votes to 51. It allows the ruling party to sidestep the minority in passing legislation as long as it addresses taxes, spending, or the national debt.

Several committees are working on portions of the bill that will later be put together in a mega bill to pass through the House and Senate, Fox News reports.

The Energy and Commerce Committee has a jurisdiction that includes Medicare, Medicaid, telecommunications, and energy production. Members were tasked with finding at least $880 billion in spending cuts out of a total of $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion.

The committee set its sights on slashing Planned Parenthood's taxpayer funding, which reportedly includes the organization's funding for transgender drugs for minors.

By its admission, the abortion giant says it is the second largest provider of cross-sex hormones in the U.S. Additionally, 41 of its 49 facilities provide those transgender drugs on top of performing more than 402,000 abortions. And much of it has been paid for by Americans' hard-earned tax dollars. Planned Parenthood reports it received more than $700 million in government health services reimbursements and grants in 2023 alone.

"These dangerous drugs can sterilize, stunt growth, and leave lifelong scars. This is not healthcare. It is child abuse, and it must be stopped," said Live Action founder and President Lila Rose.

An undercover investigation by the pro-life group reveals Planned Parenthood workers agreeing to prescribe cross-sex hormones to minors as young as 16 with limited documentation oversight.

Live Action released a series of calls last week of a woman who posed as a 16-year-old girl seeking hormones to transition. That "girl", in some cases, was prescribed a drug hours after a virtual-appointment. And in several instances, no mental health assessment was completed.



"Our undercover reporting has exposed a chilling reality: Planned Parenthood is fast-tracking vulnerable children into irreversible hormone treatments with almost no medical oversight," Rose said in a statement.

She continued, "But the abuse does not end there. Planned Parenthood is also the nation's largest abortion chain, killing nearly 400,000 preborn children every year. That is 400,000 lives violently ended, sons and daughters who will never take their first breath."

"And it is funded by the American people. Planned Parenthood receives more than $700 million in taxpayer dollars every year. That is a catastrophe, and it must end," Rose declared.

But while some GOP lawmakers are on board for defunding the abortion giant through the reconciliation bill, others are not.

House Representatives Mike Lawler (R-NY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Jen Kiggans (R-VA) voiced opposition during a meeting among lawmakers.

"You are running into a hornet's nest," Lawler warned his colleagues.

Planned Parenthood says they are not going down without a fight.

"Nineteen million Planned Parenthood supporters in all 50 states are prepared to fight like hell to stop this egregious attack on their health care and make clear yet again that patients — not the government — should have the power to control their own bodies, lives, and futures," reads a statement released Sunday.

Pro-life leaders are urging Congress to take action now while they still can.

"Congress can defund Planned Parenthood NOW—but Republicans are dragging their feet," former Vice President Mike Pence wrote in a memo. "There is no reason that American taxpayers should continue to foot the bill for Planned Parenthood's reckless abortion and gender transition at all costs attitudes."

"Republicans in Congress must stand up and finally defund Planned Parenthood, once and for all," he added.

Meanwhile, the Family Research Council is encouraging its supporters to reach out to their representatives and not remain silent.

"The fight isn't over. In fact, it's really just begun," they wrote in a statement on X.

"Our tax dollars should not be used to inflict actual, life-long harm on individuals experiencing distress related to their sex, or to end human life. As Congress looks to cut waste, fraud, and abuse, it's high time that we end taxpayer funding of gender transition procedures and abortion providers," the group added.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***