Here's How Your Hospital Bill Could Be Reduced or Erased: 'God Really Did Come Through'

If you've ever been hospitalized, getting the bill can be another traumatic experience. Even people with costly insurance often experience sticker shock. However, there is hope, although many people don't know about it.

The non-profit organization called Dollar For helps patients apply to their hospitals for little-known programs that can reduce or entirely erase their hospital bills.

Dollar For founder Jared Walker told CBN News their service is completely free.

"We do not charge people anything," he said. "In fact, if there's any costs, if you have to mail the application and there's postage, we actually pay that. So our services are completely free and we are funded through donations."

Walked said he founded Dollar For because he wanted to help others.

"We are not a faith-based organization, but I am a Christian founder," he said.

Since 2021, Dollar For states its help has saved patients $170 million in medical debt, with individual discounts ranging from as high as $430,000 to as little as $500.

"I just feel like this is the work of Christ," Walker said. "We are supposed to help people that are down and out, and it speaks a lot about how we are supposed to treat people that don't have the resources."

How It Works

Many people don't realize their hospital probably offers a little-known type of debt cancellation required by federal law.

"There is a program that almost every single hospital in America has called a Financial Assistance or a Charity Care program," Walker explained. "So these hospitals, a lot of them, have to have these programs. And a lot of people go into the hospital, they just have no idea that they exist. So they go on payment plans or even declare bankruptcy for bills that they actually don't have to pay."

Patients provide Dollar For with income, household size, hospital where they were treated, dates they were hospitalized, and other basic information. Then Dollar For proceeds with the complicated application process. Not all debts are completely forgiven. Since the amount of relief varies from person to person, many people with jobs and insurance are often surprised they can qualify for some relief. Each hospital compares the amount owed to the patient's ability to pay.

"A lot of these policies are much, much more generous than people think," Walker said. "So you can be a family of four and be making $110,000 annual income and still be eligible for some sort of discount at most hospitals in America."

Maggie's Story

Maggie Williams told CBN News she thanked God for giving her and her husband a healthy baby girl, after she experienced difficulty towards the end of her pregnancy.

"I was seeing an OB almost every week," she said. "I had undergone a cerclage due to what doctors would say was an incompetent cervix when I had my daughter."

While Maggie gave thanks for the excellent care she received at her Omaha, Nebraska hospital, her gratitude soured after receiving bills totaling $20,465, which she and her husband could not afford.

"I took a deep breath and I just relaxed and prayed and decided this is something I'm going to tackle here in a little bit," she said. "I was just focusing on getting back to health myself, my newborn baby, my other children and adjusting to that."

Instead of worrying, she turned to God.

"I asked that I would walk out of this pregnancy, not only with no complications, but with no financial complications," she said. "And so I continued praying, and I prayed, and I asked the Lord, I said, 'Lord, please lead me to a solution, to a source.'"

She searched the web for "help with hospital bills" and Dollar For popped onto her screen. They helped her apply for hospital debt relief.

"I had to upload bank statements, some more, it depends what they want, some more investigative information to really see that I really could not pay this, or cover this, or come up with the $20,000," she said.

Within weeks, the hospital erased all of Maggie's debt.

"It felt amazing to open every letter and know that it was forgiven, forgiven, forgiven, forgiven," she said. "God really did come through when I asked Him to do this. He answered my prayers."

Noel's Story

Noel Morris had no job or insurance. Like millions of Americans, she avoided medial treatment because she couldn't afford it. Then her abdominal pain became unbearable.

"I'm laying down," she told CBN News. "I sat up, and I started to bleed outside of my belly button. And that was like, 'Okay, I have no option. Now I have to go to the ER.'"

Doctors treated her for a minor hernia and a New Orleans hospital sent Noel a $2,300 bill she could not pay.

"I was worse than defeated, she said. "I was absolutely crushed. I was demolished, and all I could do was pray to God for something, some kind of sign of hope, something."

That sign came when she saw a post on social media.

"So I went onto Dollar For's website and there's this beautiful 'About Us' and all the stories," she said. "And I'm like, 'Okay, this is real. This is real-real.'"

With Dollar For's help, Noel's bill dropped $2,100, leaving her with $200 to pay.

"Dollar For does not pay the bill for you," she said. "What they do is they use their resources and go to the hospital that you were at to navigate their financial assistance."

So while health care costs continue to grow, patients do have a way to ease their financial pain through Charity Care. Dollar For can help with the application process to reduce or even eliminate hospital debt.

Click here to see if Dollar For can help you too.

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