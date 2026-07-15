American Taxpayers Now 'Paying Abortion Vendors' as Funding for Planned Parenthood Returns

Pro-life advocates are outraged that Planned Parenthood has regained millions in taxpayer dollars. It happened this month after lawmakers allowed a federal funding ban to expire.

The so-called Big Beautiful Bill, passed last year, stripped $800 million in Medicaid funding that went to Planned Parenthood each year. Republicans wanted a permanent or a ten-year ban, but a Senate rule knocked it down to just one year.

Kristi Hamrick, Vice President for Students for Life Media and Policy, told CBN News that pro-life advocates are now trying to get lawmakers to reinstate the ban.

"There is no reason for us to be paying abortion vendors," she said.

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With the expiration of the ban, Planned Parenthood can now bill Medicaid for non-abortion care. However, pro-life advocates maintain that Planned Parenthood uses that money to fund abortions.

"So they might say that there is the separation of fees, but these guys will come in and charge you to take your blood pressure to consult on family planning and to book your abortion appointment," she said. "And abortion is where they make their money."

Pro-life activist Lila Rose calls Republicans' neglect to extend the ban a "moral failure" in need of correction.

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Missouri Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley added that not including a defunding provision in the immigration-focused bill that passed in June was a "huge missed opportunity."

Last month, Students for Life demonstrated outside the Republican National Committee Headquarters, demanding the GOP defund Planned Parenthood.

"Social conservatives deserve to see Planned Parenthood and big abortion monies cut from our health care," Hamrick said. "If your health care kills or sterilizes people on purpose, you're doing it wrong."

Both sides of the Planned Parenthood funding issue are preparing for the midterm elections, which are now less than four months away. Pro-abortion groups are reportedly spending more than $70 million in political ads attacking Republicans who voted to defund the abortion provider.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America plans to counter that with $80 million to elect opponents of abortion.

"The midterms are coming up, and pro-life voters have been very clear that they want to see Planned Parenthood and big abortion defunded," Hamrick said.

While the battle over federal funding for Planned Parenthood heats up, individual states are also addressing the issue. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that South Carolina can block Planned Parenthood from receiving state Medicaid reimbursements for both abortion and non-abortion procedures. Twelve other states have also blocked or are attempting to block those reimbursements.