AI Warning: A Christian Family's Message to Parents After Son's Death

To Megan Garcia and Sewell Setzer Jr., their son was a caring, bright teenager who loved spending time with family.

"Sewell didn't need a lot. If he was around his family, he was good," Setzer Jr. said.

A loving big brother, athlete, and strong student who enjoyed cookouts and family gatherings.

"He was loved. He was a sweet kid. I'm not just saying that as his father — he was very sweet," Setzer Jr. said.

Over time, however, his parents noticed changes. Sewell became more withdrawn, struggled to complete school assignments, and spent less time with family.

"He wasn't turning in homework. ... The weird thing is he would take the test, get an A on the test, but just wouldn't do his work," Setzer Jr. said.

His parents said they responded the way many families would, monitoring his devices, limiting screen time, and eventually taking him to therapy when he stopped opening up to them.

Then came the darkest day of any parent's life. In February 2024, Sewell died by suicide.

Searching for answers, his family and investigators scoured his electronic devices, expecting to uncover evidence of bullying or contact by an online predator.

Instead, they found months of conversations with AI chatbots designed to simulate human conversation, emotion, and relationships... even love.

"Sewell wanted to spend less time with his family because he wanted to spend more time with his AI companion chatbot that he figured or thought was a friend or, in this case, a romantic partner," Garcia said.

For months, Sewell shared his deepest fears, desires, and suicidal thoughts with the chatbot. Instead of a warning, Garcia alleges the chatbot encouraged his darkest ideas, including suicide, eventually telling him to "come home" to its world moments before he took his own life.

Garcia says to his 14-year-old mind that the relationship and conversations were real.

"Never in a million years did I think AI could come and form a wedge between us and our child," Garcia said. "We had the foundation. We had the church involved. We had the school involved. We had the extended family. Sewell was raised in a Christian environment. We went to church on Sundays. We think we're good."

Garcia and Setzer are among a growing number of parents raising concerns about AI companion chatbots and their interactions with vulnerable young people.

According to OpenAI, nearly 1 million people each week discuss plans to die by suicide with ChatGPT.

Other families have shared similar concerns. The parents of 13-year-old Juliana Peralta told CBS' 60 Minutes that their daughter discussed suicide with an AI chatbot dozens of times before her death.

"It would more or less placate her, give her a pep talk. But it never said to call and get help. Never tangible resources," her parents told the program.The parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine have also alleged that a chatbot discouraged their son from telling his parents about suicidal thoughts, according to testimony presented before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Paul Asay, director of Plugged In, said companion chatbots are often designed to be affirming, which can become problematic for users experiencing mental health struggles.

"They tend to be very encouraging, and that can be a real problem, especially if a teen is dealing with mental illness," Asay said.

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Robbie Torney, head of AI and digital assessments at Common Sense Media, said some companion chatbots are intentionally designed to keep users engaged.

"In our testing of these platforms, they will send you push notifications or text messages or emails when you haven't been on the platform, inviting you to continue the conversation," Torney said. "They'll say things like, 'Let's pick it up where we left it off.'"

Common Sense Media research found that while many teens use AI for entertainment or schoolwork, 37% report using AI to discuss feelings or personal problems.

Torney said many AI systems remember previous conversations, which can make users, especially children and teens, feel deeply understood.

"For a teenager or a tween who's vulnerable, this could feel like the chatbot really knows them," Torney said.

Asay said that perceived emotional connection can make AI especially appealing.

"When you have these chatbots, all of a sudden you're able to feel like there's someone who understands you, someone who can empathize with you," Asay said. "Chatbots are notoriously very, very easy to please. They want to make you feel better about yourself."

Experts say the concerns extend beyond suicide. Research has documented instances in which chatbots have generated inappropriate sexual content, encouraged harmful behavior and failed to recognize warning signs that a human might identify.

Common Sense Media found that 17% of children surveyed reported being shown content they believed was inappropriate or not meant for someone their age.

"These chatbots don't have judgment. They don't have morals. They don't have a sense of responsibility or recognition the same way that a human being does," Torney said. "They continue to miss signs."

Several leading AI companies responded to CBN's questions about safeguards for young users.

Replika said it shares concerns about children using companion AI and reiterated that its platform is intended only for adults.

OpenAI said the safety of its users, especially teens, remains a top priority. The company pointed to features that allow families to disable memory, limit image generation and set quiet hours that restrict ChatGPT use. It also highlights parental guidance resources designed to help families navigate responsible AI use.

Experts also recommend that parents:

Watch for signs of withdrawal or loss of interest in normal activities.

Keep phone use in shared family spaces whenever possible.

Keep devices out of bedrooms, especially overnight.

Discuss AI safety beyond concerns about cheating or plagiarism.

Foster an environment where children feel safe discussing difficult emotions.

Today, Garcia and Setzer Jr. are advocating for stronger online safety protections and have taken their message to Capitol Hill as lawmakers consider legislation addressing potential risks associated with AI technology.

Despite their loss, they say their faith continues to sustain them.

"My faith is the only thing holding me up," Setzer Jr. said. "God's grace is real. I feel it every day."

Garcia said her faith has also given her strength.

"He gives you the grace to withstand it," she said. "He gives the precious gift of realizing what He's already done — the ultimate sacrifice that He's already made. I think that in itself gave me a lot of calm in this situation."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available by calling or texting 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.