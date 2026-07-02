'Young Washington' Hits Theaters with The Story of America's First Leader

A new film depicting George Washington's life and faith during the American Revolution is hitting theaters, right on time for America's 250th anniversary.

"Young Washington," from Angel Studios and The Wonder Project, showcases the early life and growth of George Washington.

John Harmon, the president of Angel, says Washington's character fundamentally influenced America's founding and left a patriotic legacy for Americans today.

"George Washington helped shape our nation and so many of the American values we hold dear," Harmon said. "I can't imagine a more meaningful way to celebrate America's 250th birthday than by watching this adaptation of such a pivotal period in his young life."

From his boyhood to his life as a soldier and eventually the first U.S. president, the film depicts Washington facing tough decisions, losses, and failures, yet persevering under the weight of leadership.

Jon Erwin, the producer and director who founded The Wonder Project, shared with CBN News what inspired him to produce the film and the lesson he learned from it.

"About ten years ago, I just started reading books on the American Revolution," said Erwin. "Out of that exercise, I just… I was blown away. I love a great hero's journey. I love a great coming-of-age story. I love an adventure. But it was profoundly moving to me that Washington was not forged in success. He was forged in failure and hardship and tough lessons and loss and risk. And yet he endured, and he kept going, and he kept trying and he learned, and he kind of assimilated from some of the difficult things he experienced. And I just thought that that was such a profound lesson like, just keep going."

Partnering with the U.S. Department of State, Angel Studios and Wonder will showcase Young Washington to US embassies worldwide.



Neal Harmon, co-founder and CEO of Angel, shares that the film is more than a story of leadership and strength, but one of humanity and divine providence.

"As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Young Washington takes us back when the leaders we now admire were still discovering who they would become," said Neal Harmon. "It's a deeply human story about growth, sacrifice, humility, and leadership earned through adversity and preserved by divine providence. We believe audiences around the world will connect with those themes, and we are honored to partner with the U.S. Department of State."

You can find tickets here for Young Washington