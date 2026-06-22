Would Aliens, UFOs Destroy Christians' Faith?

Would the existence of aliens and UFOs rock Christians’ faith? That’s the question many are asking as the U.S. government releases files documenting unidentified anomalous phenomena — or UAPs — and other unexplained occurrences, yet some faith leaders note there’s not necessarily a conflict between the potential presence of aliens and the Bible.

CBN News’ Efrem Graham, who recently sat down with legendary film director Steven Spielberg to discuss Spielberg’s new film, “Disclosure Day,” a movie about aliens and UFOs, recently addressed this issue.

When asked if he believes the existence of aliens should rock people’s faith, Graham said he doesn’t believe so.

“I don’t think this should shake anyone’s faith,” he said. “It is certainly my prayer that that wouldn’t be the case.”

Considering the Bible makes it clear in numerous places Jesus came to die and rise again for human beings — and considering that angels, who seem to have free will, are not included in the salvation plan — it wouldn’t be a barrier for aliens to have free will and also not be covered under that plan.

That is, of course, if aliens exist. Many experts like astrophysist Hugh Ross believe there are neither aliens nor UFOs and that most of what people report seeing is actually demonic and spiritual, not physical.

Ross details these views in CBN’s new film, “Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons.”

As for “Disclosure Day,” Graham asked Spielberg why he included faith and elements of Christianity in the film, to which the director replied that he believes these themes are at the core of the issues the film addresses.

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“He says at the heart of this, he felt it was a film about faith — faith in humanity, faith in a higher power,” Graham said. “And he felt that that was critical and important to include.”

Spielberg also indicated this film, like all of his projects, is a “work of yearning,” as he seeks to understand the issues at play. Decades ago, his movie “E.T.” tackled a similar topic, albeit in a different way.

“If we go back and look at his films, I’m going all the way back to ‘E.T.’ … this is something he’s been fascinated with … since his childhood, he’s always been curious,” Graham said. “Are we here alone? Is there something else? For most of us, yes, we’ve had that question. But, for us, faith has solidified that for us.”

He continued, “And we know that our faith, our calling, our purpose is all found in Christ.”

Watch Graham further discuss the issue in the video above. And watch the trailer for “Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons”:

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