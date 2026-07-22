Wonder Project and Sight & Sound Partner to Bring Biblical Theatre to Homes

Wonder Project is collaborating with Sight & Sound Theatres to offer their Biblical productions to homes across the nation.

Starting July 30th, Wonder Project will make one Sight & Sound production available to stream every two weeks for the Fall season. Wonder Project is a subscription streaming service available on Amazon's Prime Video platform, specializing in Christian-themed entertainment.

Founded in 1936 by Glenn and Shirley Eshelman, Sight & Sound is considered the largest faith-based theatre company in the nation. Many gather to watch Biblical theatre performances with live animals, vibrant costumes and original music.

The company's productions used to only be presented live in theatres. It has since expanded to other platforms when it released its first film "I Heard the Bells" in 2022.

Now Wonder Project's faith-based streaming platform will provide Sight & Sound performances including: "Jesus," "Ruth," "Moses," "Noah," "Queen Esther," "David," "Samson," "Daniel" and "Miracle of Christmas" on Prime Video in the U.S.

For Wonder Project's senior vice president of programming and content acquisitions, Ani Haftvani, streaming Sight & Sound's productions means bringing generational childhood experiences to millions of American homes.

"Few organizations have earned the level of trust and lasting connection with audiences that Sight & Sound has built over generations," said Haftvani. "Their productions have become part of family traditions and a milestone experience for kids growing up across the country. We're honored to celebrate that legacy with a season of exclusive SVOD premieres, giving Wonder audiences new opportunities to experience these stories together throughout the fall."

Wonder Project, founded in 2023, has produced chart-topping films including "House of David" and more recently "Young Washington," providing clean, family-friendly entertainment.

Now Sight & Sound's award-winning presentations will be able to reach more Americans too as the Bible comes to life in the comfort of their homes.