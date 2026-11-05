'We Lost Our Triplet Sister': Viral 'Taylor Red' Content Creators Grieve While Sharing About Jesus

Two sisters from a famous set of identical triplets announced this week that the third sister from their trio has passed on to her heavenly home. Nicole Taylor from the "Taylor Red" band has died at the young age of 35 after a battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

But even as they're grieving, Nika and Natalie are sharing the eternal hope they have through the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The surviving sisters announced, "Our hearts are broken as we share the passing of our triplet sister, Nicole Taylor. Nicole, the oldest of us three sisters, will be greatly missed. She was our leader and our best friend. We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and we'll see her again."

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The triplets have been viral content creators and social media influencers, performing and creating music together since 2010. They currently have nearly 17 million followers on YouTube alone.

As singers, songwriters, composers, and multi-instrumentalists who play guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin, they originally formed the country music group Red Roots before rebranding to Taylor Red.

They never expected to be separated so soon by death.

While the sisters openly express their heartbreak, they're focusing heavily on Nicole's enduring faith and commitment to Christianity throughout her years-long battle with breast cancer.

When Nicole was diagnosed in 2022, her immediate response was, "God's going to use this for His glory."

Throughout her treatments, she encouraged her sisters to avoid living in fear, instead focusing on joy and trust in God.

When she found out the cancer had reached stage four, Nicole remained steadfast, reportedly stating, "Everyone will face judgment and I'm ready to."

The heartbreaking announcement video features a past video testimony from Nicole, where she shares her decision to commit her life to Christ at age 15. She explained her realization that "God actually sent His Son to die on the cross for us... so He has a right to show us how much we need Him."

Nicole shared her strong conviction about believing in Jesus, and directly invited viewers to seek this same relationship with the God who created them and loves them.

"I committed my life to Jesus Christ. I repented of my sins and I said, 'God, from now on, I want to be more like you every day,'" she shared.

Now her sisters are continuing this Gospel mission, sharing Bible verses from Philippians 2:10-11 and John 3:16 to reinforce their belief in heaven and the afterlife.

"We are so shocked and still shocked of her passing, but we're thankful for the miracle of the cross where Jesus died and rose again, and we can have a relationship with Him and have victory over death," they shared.

Despite their deep earthly loss of their sister, they want others to know the comfort they've found in knowing Nicole is "healed and no longer suffering."

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