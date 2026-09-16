'We Know Who Wins': Mel Gibson Tells CBN About Showing Heaven and Hell in 'The Resurrection' Films

The story of Jesus is too big for one film, so Mel Gibson is making two more. He recently spoke to CBN about the next chapters of "The Passion of the Christ," explaining his plans to let viewers experience heaven, hell, and the events surrounding the greatest event in history: The Resurrection.

The first film wasn't just about making a movie. Gibson says bringing the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ to life in "The Passion" felt like witnessing it firsthand. He's working to create a similarly immersive experience for his movies on "The Resurrection of the Christ."

Portraying the Greatest Moment in History

Twenty years after "The Passion of the Christ" became a cultural phenomenon that captivated audiences worldwide, the award-winning filmmaker says it's finally time for his long-awaited sequel.

He says bringing the biblical narrative of the Resurrection to the screen has been an "unwieldy subject" to adapt. Gibson told CBN's Gordon Robertson that's what led to the two-decade delay, noting, "The event itself is almost impossible to comprehend. And so how do we make that communicable not only for ourselves but for other people?"

To capture the depth of this story, the upcoming project will span two films, offering a broader context of the salvation story rather than a strictly linear narrative.

Staying True to Orthodox Christian Beliefs

Gibson tells CBN that the screenplay draws from a diverse range of sources, including the four Gospels, the Acts of the Apostles, letters from St. Paul and St. Peter, as well as writings from other historical leaders in Christian history, like "mystics and doctors of the church."

But he emphasizes he is committed to an orthodox telling of the story, noting that he intends to remain faithful to Catholic and Eastern Orthodox traditions while filling in historical gaps, such as imagining the home life of St. Peter.



Visualizing a Supernatural Event

Gibson says the visual style, or aesthetic, will be similar to the original film, which he famously described as a "moving Caravaggio," an Italian painter from the 1500s known for his violent and vivid portrayals.

"Lighting-wise and the texture of the film visually will be kind of the same as the last one. It is definitely inspired by all religious art that came before it," he explained.

The New Actor Portraying Christ

While Jim Caviezel was beloved for his portrayal of the suffering Christ in the first film, Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen will take on the role for the new project. Ohtonen is 20 years younger, and that appears to have been a factor in the decision since he's closer to the age of Christ at the point of His resurrection.

Gibson praised the actor's approach, describing his performance as "at once human and kind of like and in an odd way a kind of peaceful detachment about what he does."

The Immediate Impact of the Resurrection

Gibson emphasized that the new films will examine the profound ripple effect of the Resurrection on those around Christ. "He's the Christ character is pivotal... like an axis of a wheel, and then there's all these other characters all around him," he said, referring to the disciples and other key followers of Jesus.

As he prepares for the release, Gibson talked about trying to maintain a grounded perspective on the challenges of such a sensitive undertaking, including spiritual warfare. "There's forces outside our realm that sort of don't like the idea. So it's necessarily maybe going to be a bit of a struggle with it, but we know who wins," he said.

"The Passion of the Christ" recently returned to theaters from September 10-18 for a special one-week engagement, to serve as a "curtain raiser for the next two installments," which are projected to be released in May of 2027 and May of 2028.

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