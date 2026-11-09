From War Hero to 'Wonderful Life,' Jimmy Stewart's Untold Faith Story Opens in Top 10

The holiday movie season is picking up steam, and this weekend a new biopic about actor Jimmy Stewart hit theaters. "Jimmy" landed in the number 10 spot at the box office, earning $2.2 million.

A two-time Academy Award winner and acting legend of more than 80 feature films, now some 80 years later, Stewart's real life is told in this new film. It follows his roller coaster journey from winning an Oscar to serving as a combat pilot and returning to star in "It's A Wonderful Life" - his memorable and celebrated 1946 Christmas classic.

Jimmy Stewart's daughter Kelly Stewart serves as the Executive Producer. She holds a PhD in Zoology and shares with CBN News' Studio 5 how that degree prepared her for the world of filmmaking.



"I don't know. Taking part in this, I'm saying to myself, but this isn't what I do. I take notes on gorillas. It's been a ride. It's been a ride."

Aaron Burns, who has done work in "The War Room" and "The Forge," told CBN News' Studio 5 what drew him to this project.



"So, I read an article that Jimmy wrote for Guidepost Magazine about the making of 'It's a Wonderful Life.' And like everybody else in the world, it's my favorite Christmas movie, but I had no thought that Jimmy was anything more than an actor. And there's that old saying, 'Don't get too close to your heroes or you'll be disappointed,'" Burns said.

"It just wasn't the case with Jimmy. I read his story, and he said the first film he made when he came back from serving in World War II as a combat bomber pilot flying 20 missions over Germany. And I said, 'Whoa, Jimmy fought in World War II?' And that began this journey to dive into there – led me to the opportunity to connect with Kelly and to start to unfold this story of one of my heroes and to peel back the layers and find the man inside who's inspired all of us."

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KJ Apa plays Jimmy Stewart. He shared his process for portraying this role.

Apa said, "The blessing is that I get to play a man who is just a good man and is known for being a good man. And to step into those shoes is an honor, truly. And the burden, what would the burden be? I guess the only thing I can relate to being a burden is knowing there's an expectation from the audience and this man that they love and they know so well, and trying to deliver something to them that can ring true while also feeling unfamiliar as well, because it's a story that hasn't been told yet."

It's a rarely told story of faith behind one of Hollywood's brightest stars and one of his greatest films.

"Jimmy" is now playing in theaters nationwide.