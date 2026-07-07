Mark McKenzie & the US team pray together after their loss; Brazil's Danilo Santos (right) turns to God after his team's loss to Norway on Sunday. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

US Team and Many World Cup Stars Are Glorifying God, Even in Their Losses

It can be both heartbreaking and beautiful when top athletes and their teams lose while still giving thanks to God for His blessings. Last night, the U.S. men's soccer team bowed for a final prayer on the field after losing a gut-wrenching game to Belgium.

The U.S. team, which had shown so much promise, was suddenly knocked out of the tournament on U.S. soil in the 4-1 loss.

U.S. defender Mark McKenzie has been leading the U.S. World Cup team in prayer after each game, win or lose. Last night was no different, even after the American players' dreams were dashed.

MORE: US Men's Team Prays on Field, Honoring God After Second World Cup Win



PHOTO: The U.S. team prays together after a win during the World Cup match with Bosnia, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

There have been Christian players on so many teams at the World Cup, pausing to honor God on the field, even in the difficult moments.

Brazil's Danilo Santos is one of them, well-known for being very vocal about his faith and openly giving glory to Jesus in both victory and defeat. Here he is, still honoring God after his country's loss to Norway.



PHOTO: Brazil's Danilo Santos prays after losing to Norway (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The greatest soccer player of all time, Lionel Messi, often gives glory to God. Raised Catholic, the football legend attributes his talent directly to God.



PHOTO: Argentina's Lionel Messi honors God on June 22, 2026, at the FIFA World Cup 2026 game with Austria (Photo by: UlrichHufnagel/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

Panamanian footballer José Córdoba is a practicing Christian who frequently expresses his faith, and has been photographed praying during matches.



PHOTO: Jose Cordoba prays at halftime during the World Cup match between Panama and England in East Rutherford, N.J., June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Paraguay midfielder Mauricio is also a devout Christian. He frequently expresses his faith publicly. At one point, he famously celebrated a World Cup goal by displaying a graphic that read "Jesus Loves You" and was even spotted carrying his Bible into the stadium.



PHOTO: Mauricio of Paraguay's National team prays after losing a round of 16 game between France and Paraguay during the 2026 World Cup on July 4, 2026. (Photo by Lev Radin/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Colombia midfielder Kevin Castaño is a devout Christian who frequently shares his faith on social media, captioning posts with Bible verses and expressing thanks to God. He has posted scriptures like Isaiah 41:10 and Joshua 1:9 along the way. The verse from Isaiah says, "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."



PHOTO: Kevin Castaño prays after the World Cup 2026 match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami on June 27, 2026. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

MORE: 'Playing for Jesus': Curacao Stars Worship to 'Goodness of God', Glorify Him at World Cup



PHOTO: Screen capture of Curacao player worshiping before practice / Players from Curaçao and Germany pray together. (Photo by: Christian Charisius/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)



PHOTO: U.S. player Alex Freeman thanks God after the U.S. defeated Bosnia in the World Cup, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

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