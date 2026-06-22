United States players and staff huddle after the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, June 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team gathered on the field to boldly honor God in prayer once again after their latest World Cup victory. On Friday, the team defeated Australia 2-0, and defender Mark McKenzie led the U.S. men's national team in prayer just like he did after their victory over Paraguay.

*** As AI tools threaten to hide CBN News from your searches, please sign up for CBN Newsletters today to ensure you can still find the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

The U.S. team won even without their star player, Christian Pulisic, who was out due to an injury. Pulisic has been a leader for the team, but he had a calf injury that was aggravated when a player from Paraguay kicked him in the same spot during the U.S. team's opening game. He's expected to recover and play in an upcoming game.

After the team beat Australia, Pulisic posted this shot below of the team praying on the field, and McKenzie left a Bible verse in the comments section of the post, pointing to Ecclesiastes 4:9-12.

That Bible verse states:

"Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up! And though a man might prevail against one who is alone, two will withstand him—a threefold cord is not quickly broken." (Ecclesiastes 4:9-12)

CLICK here for more about how Christianity is at the heart of this U.S. men's team: From Pulisic's 'Bible Time' to Team Prayer on the Field, US Gives 'Glory to God' at World Cup

Meanwhile, former U.S. pro soccer player Jesse Bradley, pastor of Grace Community in Seattle and the chaplain for the Seattle Sounders, is taking this opportunity to create outreaches called World Cup watch parties. He said they have 750 people signed up for the watch parties locally at his church, and they also gave out many Bibles.

In an interview coming soon on the new podcast by CBN Sports, Bradley revealed more about these outreach opportunities.

"Our strategy was to start the World Cup with a watch party. Then we have 100 physical watch party kits that we give out to people in our church. So they will all be having watch parties in their homes until July 19. Multiplication was the vision," he told CBN Sports.

"I lead church mobilization for victory beyond the cup globally. We have given away 45,000 watch kits. We have also had over 70,000 churches participate," he said. "We have countless thousands of people going through 40 days of victory, daily devotions, and videos. It's a free resource." Click here for the watch party kit.

CBN Sports brings you powerful, faith-driven conversations with today's top athletes and voices. Watch One-on-One and Fuel to Fire now streaming on YouTube.

MORE: Jesse Bradley Urges Us to Be Ambassadors of Christ