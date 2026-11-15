'Truth Sets You Free': Caviezel on What Sparks True Success for Movies Like 'Passion of the Christ'

Actor Jim Caviezel is on a mission to make films people “never forget.”

In an interview covering a range of issues, including his new movie, “Ghost Soldier,” Caviezel spoke about the importance of creating powerful cinematic projects that transform hearts and minds, all while entertaining.

The actor, best known for his iconic role as Jesus in “The Passion of the Christ,” explained what motivated that film, which went on to break records and gross a stunning $611,170,536 at the box office.

“When we did ‘The Passion of the Christ,’ we never said, ‘Let’s do a faith-based movie,'” Caviezel said. “We went out to win Oscars. We went out to dominate.”

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Ultimately, the actor said, it’s important to create stellar content that impacts audiences. For him, that means ensuring the truth is embedded in the heart of these projects.

“I believe that we hold the truth, and truth sets you free, so just make that,” Caviezel said. “It doesn’t mean I gotta play the good guy in the movie, but just … the fact that the story is morally redeemable.”

He added, “I wanna … make films that you never forget.”

Clearly, Caviezel believes the contents of films — and the moral bent of their narratives — deeply matter.

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