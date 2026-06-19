The Time Christian Megastar Ben Fuller Found Himself 'Face Down' and What God Told Him

Christian singer Ben Fuller has experienced meteoric success, telling CBN News during a red-carpet interview at the KLOVE Fan Awards that “God has been so faithful and so awesome.”

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“I’ve been riding these really, really high mountaintops,” Fuller said, speaking openly about his recent engagement to fiancée Payton Lyons.

The singer said he initially left the relationship and was “scared,” pondering whether she was truly “the one” and admitting he has always struggled with commitment.

But, over time, God made His intentions for the couple clear.

“All of a sudden, I find myself face down, I’m praying, and the Lord reveals that Peyton was steady for me. Like, [He said] ‘I put her in your life because she’s steady for you,'” Fuller said. “I got up off the floor, and I drove to her house, and I said, ‘I’m never leaving you ever again.'”

The “Since Jesus” singer said getting quiet and listening to the Lord changed everything, and he offered more general advice for others to ponder in their own lives.

“I think once you really get quiet and lean into Him is when you really get instruction, you really get those precepts for what He has for you next,” Fuller said. “Once I finally stopped to listen to Him is when everything changed, and I really got specific instructions on what was next. So I don’t know who that’s for, but I feel like stopping and listening, it’s so hard to do.”

Fuller encouraged people to make intentional time for the Lord on walks, by hiking, reading the Bible, or other activities that connect them to the Lord.

“Just get quiet with Him and listen because He’s speaking,” he said.

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