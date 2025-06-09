Tim Allen Begins Reading New Testament, Reveals Which Book Has Left Him ‘Amazed’

Comedian Tim Allen has been reading through the Bible and now he’s onto the book of Romans.

The “Shifting Gears” star said he’s been “amazed” by the Apostle Paul’s letter.

“[I] finished the Old Testament, and it is such a gift when I get out of the way and the words and meaning flow,” he wrote on X. “This week I am now in the book of the Gospel of Paul. A Roman Jew familiar with Plato, Stoicism, and other Greek schools of thought. I am amazed in seven pages!”

Presumably to clear up confusion by what he meant, Allen added in a follow-up post, “Ok specifically reading Apostle Paul’s letter to the Romans.”

In February, the 71-year-old star described reading the Old Testament as “a treasure” and, as CBN News reported at the time, he called it an “overwhelming experience.”

“After nearly a year, I have finished [the] entire Old Testament and the experience of re-reading, dedicated focus, and no drifting has made this a humbling, overwhelming experience,” he wrote on X, adding, “What a treasure.”

Allen has been bringing his fans and supporters along on his Bible-reading journey.

In August of last year, the celebrity — known for his conservative perspective — revealed he was having an “amazing” time reading Scripture and called the discipline “not at all what I was expecting.”

Years ago, during a 2011 appearance on ABC’s “20/20,” Allen told then-host Elizabeth Vargas he struggled with his faith and began to question God’s existence after his father was fatally struck by a drunk driver when the actor was just 11 years old.

But his faith was eventually reborn and now, he told Vargas, he sees God as “the Builder.”

“I always do ask … the Builder, ‘What did You want me to do?'” said Allen. “And I do ask it, but you’ve got to be prepared for the answer.”

